OPENING
“Arctic” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). After an airplane crash, a man must decide to remain in his makeshift camp or go on a dangerous trek to find help.
“Fighting with My Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108 minutes). Based on a true story about two kids of a former wrestler who dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Hiccup, along with Toothless, must find the hidden world before Grimmel finds it first.
“Run the Race” — (Drama, PG, 101 minutes). Zach works hard to earn a football college scholarship after the death of his mother and his father’s abandonment.
ONGOING
“Alita: Battle Angel” — (Action, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh, A cyborg battles to change the world while trying to discover the truth about her past.
“Aquaman” — (Action, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom, is caught between the surface world and the Atlanteans who plan to revolt.
“Black Panther” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Black Panther takes action when an old enemy threatens his nation and the world.
“BlacKkKlansman” — (Biography, R, 135 minutes). A Colorado Springs African- American police officer infiltrates a local Ku Klux Klan chapter.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“Cold Pursuit” — (Action, R, 118 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. A vigilante snowplow driver seeks revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son.
“Creed II” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed U.S. champ Apollo Creed. Now with Rocky Balboa as his trainer, Adonis Creed accepts a match against Vikto Drago, the son of Ivan.
“The Favourite” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. Anne is the ailing queen of England and her friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When a new servant arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
“Glass” — (Drama, PG-13, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A security guard with supernatural abilities tracks down a disturbed man with 24 personalities.
“Green Book” — (Biography, PG-13, 130 minutes). An Italian-American becomes chauffeur for an African-American pianist during a 1960s tour in the Deep South, and they develop an unexpected friendship.
“Happy Death Day 2U” — (Horror, Pg-13, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Rafer Guzmán. To save her friends from a masked killer, a college student must die over and over again.
“Holmes & Watson” — (Comedy, PG-13, 89 minutes). A humorous take on the classic mysteries of Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson.
“Isn’t it Romantic” — (Comedy, PG-13, 88 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A woman who is unhappy with her life becomes trapped inside a romantic comedy in an alternative universe.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Emmet, Lucy and Batman must try to stop Lego Duplo invaders from out of space from wrecking everything.
“Mary Poppins Returns” — (Comedy, PG, 130 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael O’Sullivan. The magical nanny returns to help Michael and his three children through a difficult time in their lives.
“On the Basis of Sex” — (Biography, PG-12, 120 minutes.) Grade: C+, Mark Jenkins. The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s struggles for equal rights and her fight to become a Supreme Court justice.
“The Prodigy” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: B+, Rafer Guzman. A mother worries that her son’s disturbing behavior is because something supernatural has overtaken him.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a Wi-Fi router in the arcade.
“Second Act” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). A 40-year-old woman tries to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are just as good as book smarts.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“Stan & Ollie” — (Comedy, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. The famous comedy duo Laurel and Hardy try to reignite their film careers with a theater tour of post-war Britain.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist find her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“The Upside” — (Comedy, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story of a wealthy quadriplegic and his friendship with a parolee who becomes his caretaker.
“Vice” — (Biography, R, 132 minutes). The story of Dick Cheney, vice president to George W. Bush.
“What Men Want” — (Comedy, R, 117 minutes). A sports agent can hear men’s thoughts and gains the edge over her rude colleagues.
