OPENING
“Downhill” — (Comedy, R, 86 minutes). During a family ski vacation, a married couple reevaluate their relationship after escaping an avalanche.
“Fantasy Island” — (Horror, PG-13, 110 minutes). Secret dreams of guests come true on the island, but then turn into nightmares. The only way visitors are able to escape with their lives is to solve the island’s mystery.
“Honeyland” — (Documentary, 89 minutes). The last female bee-hunter in Europe must work to save the bees when a family of nomadic beekeepers invade her land.
“The Photograph” — (Drama, PG-13, 106 minute). While looking into her mother’s early life, a woman finds romance with a journalist.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” — (Action, PG, 99 minutes). Sonic and a police officer work together to prevent Dr. Robotnik from world domination.
SPECIALTY
“The Metropolitan Opera: Porgy and Bess” — (Opera, 220 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. Encore, 12:55 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“Minding the Gap” — (Documentary, 93 minutes). Story of three young men, united by their love of skateboarding and their escape from volatile families. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Cornerstone 131, Screening Room, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, Colorado College).
“Patterns of Evidence: The Red Sea Miracle Part I” — (Documentary, 150 minutes). Looks to answer the question if there is evidence about God parting the waters for Moses and the Israelites. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Phantom of the Opera” — Silent film soiree to honor Lon Chaney. 6:30 p.m. Friday. (Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum).
“Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins” — (Documentary, 93 minutes). Story of the newspaper columnist, author, political commentator and humorist who took on corruption wherever she found it. 6 p.m. Saturday. (Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, Colorado College).
ONGOING
“1917” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A, Moira McDonald. During World War I, two young British soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission to stop 1,600 men from walking into a deadly trap.
“Bad Boys for Life” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the leader of a Miami drug cartel.
“Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya work together to save a young girl from a crime lord.
“Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words” — (Documentary, PG-13, 116 minutes). Clarence Thomas and his wife, Virginia, tell the life story of the controversial Supreme Court justice.
“Dolittle” — (Adventure, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Dolitte has to set sail to a mythical island to find a cure for the young queen who falls ill. During his adventure he finds out he can talk to animals.
“Ford V Ferrari” — (Drama, 152 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of American car designer Carroll Shelby and British-born race car driver Ken Miles and how they built a car for the Ford Motor Co. for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.
“Frozen II” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. To save their kingdom, Elsa and her friends venture to an enchanted land to find the origin of her powers.
“The Gentlemen” — (Action, R, 113 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. When a British drug lord looks to sell his marijuana empire, plots and schemes arise from those who want his fortune.
“Gretel & Hansel” — (Horror, PG-13, 87 minutes). A young girl and her little brother venture into the dark woods looking for food and work. Along the way, they come upon terrifying evil.
“Jojo Rabbit” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108 minutes). A boy who is in Hitler’s army discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
“Joker” — (Drama, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A failed comedian wanders the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown and transforms into the criminal mastermind named Joker.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” — (Action, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. As the gang returns to rescue one of its own, the players face new obstacles to escape the dangerous game.
“Little Women” — (Drama, PG, 134 minutes). The story of four sisters growing up in America after the Civil War and how they stand together during difficult and changing times. Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Parasite” — (Comedy, R, 132 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ki-Taek’s unemployed family forms a symbolic relationship with the wealthy Park family until a battle for dominance threatens to destroy the ecosystem between the families.
“Photograph” — (Drama, PG-13, 110 minutes). A photographer in Mumbai being pressured by his grandmother to marry persuades a stranger to pose as his fiancèe.
“The Rhythm Section” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After an orchestrated plane crash killed her family, a woman looks to punish those responsible.
“Spies in Disguise” — (Animation, PG, 101 minutes). When Lance, the world’s best spy, is turned into a pigeon, he has to rely on Walter, the nerd who makes the cool gadgets Lance uses, to save the world.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron continue their journey in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, where the Resistance faces the First Order.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette