OPENING
“The Invisible Man” — (Horror, R, 110 minutes). A scientist finds a way to become invisible and terrorizes his ex-girlfriends.
“My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” — (Animation, PG-13, 104 minutes). Deku and a group of youths training to become professional superheroes must face the strong villain Nine.
“Seberg” — (Biography, R, 102 minutes). Grade: C-, Robert Abele. The story of Jean Seberg, who during the French New Wave was targeted by the FBI because of her involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.
SPECIALTY
“The Metropolitan Opera: Agrippina” — (Opera, 250 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Inside Buffalo” — (Documentary, 59 minutes). Historic account of the African American segregated combat unit, the 92nd Infantry Division, that fought in WWII. 6 p.m. Thursday. (Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum).
“Skid Row Marathon” — (Documentary, 85 minutes). A judge gets together a running club, training homeless people, recovering alcoholics and paroled prisoners to run a marathon. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. (Sierra High School).
“Swift” — (Animated, 89 minutes). An orphaned swift named Manou is adopted by a seagull couple and has trouble being accepted into the seagull’s colony. 11:20 a.m. Thursday. (Icon Cinema).
ONGOING
“1917” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A, Moira McDonald. During World War I, two soldiers are sent on a mission to stop 1,600 men from walking into a deadly trap.
“The Assistant” — (Drama, R, 87 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Jane, an assistant to a powerful executive, becomes aware of the insidious abuse she faces in every aspect of her job.
“Bad Boys for Life” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the leader of a Miami drug cartel.
“Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya work together to save a young girl from a crime lord.
“Brahms: The Boy II” — (Horror, PG-13, 86 minutes). A boy makes friends with an eerily human-like doll when his family moves into the Heelshire Mansion.
“The Call of the Wild” — (Adventure, PG, 100 minutes). A sled dog has an adventure of a lifetime in the wilds of the Alaskan Yukon.
“Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words” — (Documentary, PG-13, 116 minutes). Clarence Thomas and his wife, Virginia, tell the life story of the controversial Supreme Court justice.
“Dolittle” — (Adventure, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Dolittle has to set sail to a mythical island to find a cure for the young queen who falls ill. During his adventure, he finds out he can talk to animals.
“Downhill” — (Comedy, R, 86 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. During a vacation, a married couple reevaluate their relationship after escaping an avalanche.
“Fantasy Island” — (Horror, PG-13, 110 minutes). Secret dreams of guests come true on the island but then turn into nightmares. The only way visitors are able to escape with their lives is to solve the island’s mystery.
“The Gentlemen” — (Action, R, 113 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. When a British drug lord looks to sell his marijuana empire, plots and schemes arise from those who want his fortune.
“Gretel & Hansel” — (Horror, PG-13, 87 minutes). A young girl and her little brother venture into the dark woods looking for food and work. Along the way, they come upon terrifying evil.
“A Hidden Life” — (Biography, PG-13, 173 minutes). Austrian Franz Jägerstätter refuses to fight in World War II for the Nazis, even with the possibility of execution.
“Honeyland” — (Documentary, 89 minutes). The last female bee-hunter in Europe must work to save the bees when a family of nomadic beekeepers invade her land.
“Jojo Rabbit” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108). A boy who is in Hitler’s army discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” — (Action, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. As the gang returns to rescue one of its own, the players face new obstacles to escape the dangerous game.
“Knives Out” — (Comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes). Detective Benoit Blanc is hired to investigate the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey.
“Parasite” — (Comedy, R, 132 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ki-Taek’s unemployed family forms a symbolic relationship with the wealthy Park family until a battle for dominance threatens to destroy the ecosystem between the families.
“The Photograph” — (Drama, PG-13, 106 minute). Grade: B+, Michael Phillips. While looking into her mother’s early life, a woman finds romance with a journalist.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” — (Action, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Sonic and a police officer work together to prevent Dr. Robotnik from world domination.
“Spies in Disguise” — (Animation, PG, 101 minutes). When Lance, the world’s best spy, is turned into a pigeon, he has to rely on Walter, the nerd who makes the cool gadgets Lance uses, to save the world.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette