OPENING
“The Assistant” — (Drama, R, 87 minutes). Jane, an assistant to a powerful executive, becomes aware of the insidious abuse she faces in every aspect of her job.
“Brahms: The Boy II” — (Horror, PG-13, 86 minutes). A boy makes friends with an eerily like human doll when his family moves into the Heelshire Mansion.
“The Call of the Wild” — (Adventure, PG, 100 minutes). A sled dog has an adventure of a lifetime in the wilds of the Alaskan Yukon.
“A Hidden Life” — (Biography, PG-13, 173 minutes). Austrian Franz Jägerstätter refuses to fight in World War II for the Nazis, even with the possibility of execution.
SPECIALTY
2020 Oscar Shorts: “Animation” — (Not rated, 100 minutes). Presented by Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures with all three categories offered. 7:45 p.m. Thursday. (Kimballs Peak).
2020 Oscar Shorts: “Live Action” — (Not rated, 120 minutes). Presented by Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures with all three categories offered. 5:10 p.m. Thursday. (Kimballs Peak).
“Bolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake” — (Special Event, 165 minutes). Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” performed by the Bolshoi Ballet direct from Moscow. 10:55 a.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Color Purple” — (Drama, PG-13, 154 minutes). A black Southern woman seeks to find her identity after years of abuse from her father and others. 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark, Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Free Burma Rangers” — (Documentary, 105 minutes). Follows a missionary family through war zones. 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Chapel Hills).
“NT Live: Cyrano de Bergerac” — (Arts & Entertainment, 180 minutes). Live theatrical production of “Cyrano de Bergerac” from London’s West End. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“1917” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A, Moira McDonald. During World War I, two soldiers are sent on a mission to stop 1,600 men from walking into a deadly trap.
“Bad Boys for Life” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the leader of a Miami drug cartel.
“Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya work together to save a young girl from a crime lord.
“Dolittle” — (Adventure, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Dolittle has to set sail to a mythical island to find a cure for the young queen who falls ill. During his adventure, he finds out he can talk to animals.
“Downhill” — (Comedy, R, 86 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. During a vacation, a married couple reevaluate their relationship after escaping an avalanche.
“Fantasy Island” — (Horror, PG-13, 110 minutes). Secret dreams of guests come true on the island but then turn into nightmares. The only way visitors are able to escape with their lives is to solve the island’s mystery.
“Frozen II” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. To save their kingdom, Elsa and her friends venture to an enchanted land to find the origin of her powers.
“The Gentlemen” — (Action, R, 113 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. When a British drug lord looks to sell his marijuana empire, plots and schemes arise from those who want his fortune.
“Gretel & Hansel” — (Horror, PG-13, 87 minutes). A young girl and her little brother venture into the dark woods looking for food and work. Along the way, they come upon terrifying evil.
“Honeyland” — (Documentary, 89 minutes). The last female bee-hunter in Europe must work to save the bees when a family of nomadic beekeepers invade her land.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” — (Action, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. As the gang returns to rescue one of its own, the players face new obstacles to escape the dangerous game.
“Parasite” — (Comedy, R, 132 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Ki-Taek’s unemployed family forms a symbolic relationship with the wealthy Park family until a battle for dominance threatens to destroy the ecosystem between the families.
“The Photograph” — (Drama, PG-13, 106 minute). Grade: B+, Michael Phillips. While looking into her mother’s early life, a woman finds romance with a journalist.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” — (Action, PG, 99 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Sonic and a police officer work together to prevent Dr. Robotnik from world domination.
“Spies in Disguise” — (Animation, PG, 101 minutes). When Lance, the world’s best spy, is turned into a pigeon, he has to rely on Walter, the nerd who makes the cool gadgets Lance uses, to save the world.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron continue their journey in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.
Note: Contact theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette