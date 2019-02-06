OPENING
“Cold Pursuit” — (Action, R, 118 minutes). A vigilante snowplow driver seeks revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son.
“The Divorce Party” — (Comedy, not rated, 93 minutes). A recently divorcee has a wedding-size party to celebrate his divorce.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Emmet, Lucy and Batman must try to stop Lego Duplo invaders from out of space from wrecking everything.
“The Prodigy” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). A mother worries that her son’s disturbing behavior is because something supernatural has overtaken him.
“What Men Want” — (Comedy, R, 117 minutes). A sports agent can hear men’s thoughts and gains the edge over her rude colleagues.
SPECIALTY
2019 Oscar Shorts: “Animation” — (Not rated, 75 minutes). Presented by Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures with all three categories offered. 2:20 and 5:10 p.m. Friday-Wednesday. (Kimballs Peak).
2019 Oscar Shorts: “Live action” — (Not rated, 75 minutes). Presented by Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures with all three categories offered. 7:40 p.m. Friday-Wednesday. (Kimballs Peak).
“BTS World Tour Love Yourself In Seoul” — (Music, PG, 120 minutes). A screening of the boy band’s 2018 concert shot at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul. 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Colorado Springs).
“Colorado Experience: Fannie Mae Duncan” — (Documentary, 60 minutes). Learn about an African-American nightclub owner who brought the motto “Everybody welcome” to her Colorado Springs Cotton Club. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. (Hillside Community Center).
“Dirty Dancing” — (Drama, PG-13, 100 minutes). Frances falls in love with the Catskills camp’s dance instructor. 4 p.m. Sunday. (Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Regal Interquest).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Carmen” — (Opera, not rated, 220 minutes). Broadcast is live from the Met. 10:55 a.m. Encore, 12:55 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“I Want to Eat Your Pancreas” — (Anime, PG-13, 120 minutes). Based on a novel by Yoru Sumino. 7 p.m. Thursday (subtitled). (Regal Interquest); 12:55 p.m. Sunday. (dubbed). (Regal Interquest).
“Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration” — Singers and musicians come together to honor Joni Mitchell on her 75th birthday. 7:50 p.m. Thursday. (Kimball’s Peak).
ONGOING
“Aquaman” — (Action, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom, is caught between the surface world and the Atlanteans who plan to revolt.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“Bumblebee” — (Action, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A teenager discovers Bumblebee, an Autobot that is on the run, in a California junkyard.
“Creed II” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed U.S. champ Apollo Creed. Now with Rocky Balboa as his trainer, Adonis Creed accepts a match against Vikto Drago, the son of Ivan.
“Destroyer” — (Action, R, 121 minutes). A police detective makes peace with people from a past undercover assignment.
“A Dog’s Way Home” — (Adventure, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. A lost dog travels 400 miles to be reunited with its owner.
“Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (2018)” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Grinch realizes he must steal Christmas.
“Dragon Ball Super: Broly” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). Goku and Vegeta encounter a Saiyan warrior named Broly.
“Escape Room” — (Drama, PG-13, 100 minutes). When six strangers get involved in circumstances they can’t control, they must find a way to survive.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” — (Adventure, PG-13, 134 minutes). Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore have to prevent Gellert Grindelwald from letting pure-blood wizards take over all nonmagical beings.
“The Favourite” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. Anne is the ailing queen of England and her friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When a new servant arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
“Glass” — (Drama, PG-13, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A security guard with supernatural abilities tracks down a disturbed man with 24 personalities.
“Green Book” — (Biography, PG-13, 130 minutes). An Italian-American becomes chauffeur for an African-American pianist during a 1960s tour in the Deep South, and they develop an unexpected friendship.
“Holmes & Watson” — (Comedy, PG-13, 89 minutes). A humorous take on the classic mysteries of Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson.
“Instant Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 119 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A couple learns about the ups and downs of adopting three siblings.
“The Kid Who Would Be King” — (Adventure, PG, 120 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of kids go on a quest to battle a medieval menace.
“King of Thieves” — (Crime, R, 108 minutes). When retired crooks rob a jewelry store in London, it turns into a brutal nightmare.
“The Least of Three — The Graham Staines Story” — (Drama, PG-13, 127 minutes). The true story of missionary Graham Staines.
“Manikarnika the Queen of Jhansi” — (Drama, not rated, 155 minutes). The story of a leader of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and her resistance to the British Raj.
“Mary Poppins Returns” — (Comedy, PG, 130 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael O’Sullivan. The magical nanny returns to help Michael and his three children through a difficult time in their lives.
“Miss Bala” — (Action, PG-13, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A women fights the drug cartel to save her kidnapped friend.
“The Mule” — (Crime, R, 116 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. A horticulturist and a WWII veteran are caught while transporting cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.
“On the Basis of Sex” — (Biography, PG-12, 120 minutes.) Grade: C+, Mark Jenkins. The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s struggles for equal rights and her fight to become a Supreme Court justice.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a Wi-Fi router in the arcade.
“Second Act” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). A 40-year-old woman tries to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are just as good as book smarts.
“Serenity” — (Suspense, R, 103 minutes). A fishing boat captain’s quiet life is changed with his ex-wife’s desperate pleas for help.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Spider-Man works with a teenager from New York so he can become the next web-slinging superhero.
“Stan & Ollie” — (Comedy, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. The famous comedy duo Laurel and Hardy try to reignite their film careers with a theater tour of post-war Britain.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist find her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“They Shall Not Grow Old” — (Documentary, R, 99 minutes). About WWI, with never-before-seen footage.
“The Upside” — (Comedy, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A story of a wealthy quadriplegic and his friendship with a parolee who becomes his caretaker.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.“Vice” — (Biography, R, 132 minutes). The story of Dick Cheney, vice president to George W. Bush.
(Contact individual theaters for showtimes. More listings at gazette.com.)