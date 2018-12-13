OPENING
“At Eternity’s Gate” — (Biography, PG-13, 111 minutes). The story of Vincent van Gogh’s life when he lived in France.
“The Favourite” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Anne is the ailing queen of England and her friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When a new servant arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
“Mortal Engines” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). In a post-apocalyptic world, cities on wheels must be stopped from devouring everything in their paths.
“The Mule” — (Crime, R, 116 minutes). A horticulturist and a WWII veteran are caught while transporting cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.
“Once Upon a Deadpool” — (Action, R, 119 minutes). Deadpool and other mutants try to save a teenage mutant from Cable, a genetically enhanced soldier.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). Spider-Man works with a teenager from New York so he can become the next web-slinging superhero.
SPECIALTY
“Jim Henson’s Holiday Special with Fraggle Rock and Emmet Otter” — (Concert, not rates, 90 minutes). Remastered versions of Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas and the Bells of Fraggle Rock. 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. (Regal Interquest).
“The Metropolitan Opera: La Traviata” — (Opera, not rated, 212 minutes). Verdi’s “La Traviata” is broadcast live from the Met. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” — (Comedy, PG-13, 97 minutes). The Griswolds celebrate the holiday, with a few disasters along the way. Noon Satuday. (Regal Interquest).
“Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki” — (Documentary, PG, 85 minutes). A look behind the scenes of the struggles Miyazaki had while creating “Boro the Caterpiller.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday (subtitled). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“They Shall Not Grow Old” — (Documentary, R, 99 minutes). About WWI, with never-before-seen footage. 4 and 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Colorado Springs).
ONGOING
“Back Roads” — (Drama, not rated, 101 minutes). Grade: A-, Rick Bentley. A man must care for his three sisters after his mother goes to jail for killing his abusive father.
“Beautiful Boy” — (Biography, R, 120 minutes). Tells the story of survival, relapse and recovery of a family coping with addiction. Grade: C, Ann Hornaday.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“Boy Erased” — (Biography, R, 114 minutes). After a son of a Baptist pastor is outed at age 19, he must participate in a church-supported gay conversion program or be exiled by his family and friends.
“Creed II” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed U.S. champ Apollo Creed. Now with Rocky Balboa as his trainer, Adonis Creed accepts a match against Vikto Drago, the son of Ivan.
“Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (2018)” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Grinch realizes he must steal Christmas.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” — (Adventure, PG-13, 134 minutes). Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore have to prevent Gellert Grindelwald from letting pure-blood wizards take over all nonmagical beings.
“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A computer hacker and a journalist are caught in a web of spies and cyber criminals.
“Green Book” — (Biography, PG-13, 130 minutes). An Italian-American becomes chauffeur for an African-American pianist during a 1960s tour in the Deep South, and they develop an unexpected friendship.
“Instant Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 119 minutes). A couple learns about the ups and downs of adopting three siblings.
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” — (Adventure, PG, 89 minutes). A young girl is transported to a world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice to get a magical key so she can restore harmony to the land.
“The Possession of Hannah Grace” — (Horror, R, 86 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A cop working the graveyard shift at the morgue believes violent events are being caused by an evil entity from a disfigured body.
“Overlord” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). The story of American soldiers behind enemy lines.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a Wi-Fi router in the arcade.
“Robin Hood” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). A crusader and his commander revolt against the corrupt English crown.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist fulfill her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“Unstoppable” — (Action, not rated, 115 minutes). After retirement, a legendary gangster must become the criminal he was to find his wife who was kidnapped.
“Widows” — (Crime, R, 129 minutes). Four women must deal with a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities.
