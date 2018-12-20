OPENING
“Aquaman” — (Action, PG-13, 143 minutes). Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom, is caught between the surface world and the Atlanteans who plan to revolt.
“Bumblebee” — (Action, PG-13, 114 minutes). A teenager discovers Bumblebee, an Autobot that is on the run, in a California junkyard.
“Mary Poppins Returns” — (Comedy, PG, 130 minutes). The magical nanny returns to help Michael and his three children through a difficult time in their lives.
“Mary Queen of Scots” — (Biography, R, 124 minutes). When Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow the queen of England, she is condemned to years of imprisonment while facing execution.
“Second Act” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). A 40-year-old woman tries to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are just as good as book smarts.
“Welcome to Marwen” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). After a brutal attack, a man creates a miniature WWII town to help him through his recovery process.
SPECIALTY
“Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker” — (Arts & Entertainment, PG, 140 minutes). Performed by the Bolshoi Ballet and broadcast from Moscow. 10:55 a.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Elf” — (Comedy, PG, 97 minutes). A man raised as an elf leaves the North Pole to search for his family in New York. Noon Saturday. (Regal Interquest).
“It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)” — (Drama, PG, 130 minutes). A frustrated businessman is shown by an angel what life would be like if he was never born. 12:50 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema Colorado Springs).
ONGOING
“At Eternity’s Gate” — (Biography, PG-13, 111 minutes). The story of Vincent van Gogh’s life when he lived in France.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“Creed II” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed U.S. champ Apollo Creed. Now with Rocky Balboa as his trainer, Adonis Creed accepts a match against Vikto Drago, the son of Ivan.
“Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (2018)” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Grinch realizes he must steal Christmas.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” — (Adventure, PG-13, 134 minutes). Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore have to prevent Gellert Grindelwald from letting pure-blood wizards take over all nonmagical beings.
“The Favourite” — (Drama, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. Anne is the ailing queen of England and her friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When a new servant arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
“Green Book” — (Biography, PG-13, 130 minutes). An Italian-American becomes chauffeur for an African-American pianist during a 1960s tour in the Deep South, and they develop an unexpected friendship.
“Instant Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 119 minutes). A couple learns about the ups and downs of adopting three siblings.
“Mortal Engines” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). In a post-apocalyptic world, cities on wheels must be stopped from devouring everything in their paths.
“The Mule” — (Crime, R, 116 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. A horticulturist and a WWII veteran are caught while transporting cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” — (Adventure, PG, 89 minutes). A young girl is transported to a world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice to get a magical key so she can restore harmony to the land.
“Once Upon a Deadpool” — (Action, R, 119 minutes). Deadpool and other mutants try to save a teenage mutant from Cable, a genetically enhanced soldier.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a Wi-Fi router in the arcade.
“Robin Hood” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). A crusader and his commander revolt against the corrupt English crown.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Spider-Man works with a teenager from New York so he can become the next web-slinging superhero.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling singer fulfill her dream in this new take on a tragic love story.
“Widows” — (Crime, R, 129 minutes). Four women must deal with a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities.
