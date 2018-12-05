OPENING
“Back Roads” — (Drama, not rated, 101 minutes). A man must care for his three sisters after his mother goes to jail for killing his abusive father.
“Schindler’s List 25th Anniversary” — (Drama, R, 196 minutes). A German industrialist and his accountant try to save Jewish prisoners from the Nazis.
SPECIALTY
“Anthony & Cleopatra” — (Arts and Entertainment, PG-13, 220 minutes). From National Theatre Live. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Buttons: A New Musical Film” — (Arts and Entertainment, PG, 115 minutes). A fairy tale that takes you on a journey to discover believing can be a great adventure. 12:55 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest.)
“A Christmas Story (1983)” — (Comedy, PG, 93 minutes). A nostalgic classic that features the antics of a boy named Ralphie and his eccentric family during the holidays. Noon Saturday. (Regal Interquest).
“Elf” — (Comedy, PG, 97 minutes). A man raised as an elf leaves the North Pole to search for his family in New York. 12:20 and 8:10 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema Colorado Springs).
“Jim Henson’s Holiday Special with Fraggle Rock and Emmet Otter” — (Concert, not rates, 90 minutes). Remastered versions of Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas and the Bells of Fraggle Rock. 4 and 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“No Man’s Land Film Festival” — Aims to empower women to participate in outdoor events. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. (Ent Center for the Arts).
“Pressing On: The Letterpress Film” — (Documentary). Tells about the 500-year-old craft of letterpress. 6:30 p.m. Monday. (Ent Center for the Arts).
“White Christmas (1945)” — (Musical, PG, 130 minutes). A holiday classic with commentary from Turner Classic Movies. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
ONGOING
“Beautiful Boy” — (Biography, R. 120 minutes). Tells the story of survival, relapse and recovery of a family coping with addiction. Grade: C, Ann Hornaday.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” — (Biography, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.
“Boy Erased” — (Biography, R, 114 minutes). After a son of a Baptist pastor is outed at age 19, he must participate in a church-supported gay conversion program or be exiled by his family and friends.
“Creed II” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed U.S. champ Apollo Creed. Now with Rocky Balboa as his trainer, Adonis Creed accepts a match against Vikto Drago, the son of Ivan.
“Christopher Robin” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Michael O’Sullivan. Now an adult, Christopher Robin reunites with Winnie the Pooh and friends.
“Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (2018)” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The Grinch realizes he must steal Christmas.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” — (Adventure, PG-13, 134 minutes). Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore have to prevent Gellert Grindelwald from letting pure-blood wizards take over all nonmagical beings.
“First Man” — (Biography, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: A-, Rafer Guzman. The story of how Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.
“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A computer hacker and a journalist are caught in a web of spies and cyber criminals.
“Green Book” — (Biography, PG-13, 130 minutes). An Italian-American becomes chauffeur for an African-American pianist during a 1960s tour in the Deep South, and they develop an unexpected friendship.
“Halloween” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B+, Michael Phillips. A baby sitter and her friends are stalked by an escaped masked killer on Halloween.
“The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes).Grade: C, Katie Walsh. An orphan boy helps his magical uncle locate a clock that has the power to end the world.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Instant Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 119 minutes). A couple learns about the ups and downs of adopting three siblings.
“Night School” — (Comedy, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. In hopes of finishing high school, a man must deal with misfit students and a feisty teacher to get his GED.
“Nobody’s Fool” — (Comedy, R, 110 minutes). A woman believes that the man her sister met online might not be who he seems.
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” — (Adventure, PG, 89 minutes). A young girl is transported to a world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice to get a magical key so she can restore harmony to the land.
“The Possession of Hannah Grace” — (Horror, R, 86 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A cop working the graveyard shift at the morgue believes violent events are being caused by an evil entity from a disfigured body.
“Overlord” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). The story of American soldiers behind enemy lines.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a Wi-Fi router in the arcade.
“Robin Hood” — (Action, PG-13, 116 minutes). A crusader and his commander revolt against the corrupt English crown.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist fulfill her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“Unstoppable” — (Action, not rated, 115 minutes). After retirement, a legendary gangster must become the criminal he was to find his wife who was kidnapped.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
“Widows” — (Crime, R, 129 minutes). Four women must deal with a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities.
