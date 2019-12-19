OPENING
“Bombshell” — (Biography, R, 108 minutes). The story of a powerful and controversial media empire, Fox News, and the women who took down the man who created it, Roger Ailes.
“Cats” — (Comedy, PG, 109 minutes). The Jellicles, a tribe of cats, must decide who of the tribe will ascend to Heaviside Layer and then come back to a new life.
“Marriage Story” — (Comedy, R, 137 minutes). Noah Baumbach’s look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron continue their journey in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga where the Resistance faces the First Order.
OPENING ON CHRISTMAS
“Little Women” — (Drama, PG, 134 minutes). The story of four sisters growing up in America after the Civil War and how they stand together during difficult and changing times.
“Spies in Disguise” — (Animation, PG, 101 minutes). When Lance, the world’s best spy, is turned into a pigeon, he has to rely on Walter, the nerd who makes the cool gadgets Lance uses, to save the world.
“Uncut Gems” — (Comedy, R, 135 minutes). Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler, makes some high-stakes bets during his quest for the ultimate win.
SPECIALTY
“It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)” — (Drama, PG, 129 minutes). A frustrated businessman is shown by an angel what life would be like if he was never born. 10:40 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” — (Comedy, PG-13, 97 minutes). The Griswolds celebrate the holiday with a few disasters along the way. 4 p.m. Thursday. (AMC Classic); 1 p.m. Saturday. (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — (Biography, PG, 108 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. The story of the friendship between Fred Rogers and a journalist named Tom Junod.
“Black Christmas” — (Horror, PG-13, 92 minutes). A group of sorority students are stalked by a stranger during Christmas break.
“Dark Waters” — (Drama, PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Moira MacDonald. Based on a true story about a corporate defense attorney who discovers a secret about how unexplained deaths are connected to one of the world’s largest corporations.
“Ford V Ferrari” — (Drama, 152 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of American car designer Carroll Shelby and British-born race car driver Ken Miles and how they built a car for the Ford Motor Co. for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.
“Frozen II” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. To save their kingdom, Elsa and her friends venture to an enchanted land to find the origin of her powers.
“Jojo Rabbit” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108). A boy who is in Hitler’s army discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” — (Action, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. As the gang returns to rescue one of their own, the players will face new and dangerous obstacles to escape the dangerous game.
“Knives Out” — (Comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes). Detective Benoit Blanc is hired to investigate the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey.
“Midway” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Leaders and sailors who fought tell the story of the Battle of Midway.
“Playmobil: The Movie” — (Animation, 99 minutes). Inspired by the Playmobil toy brand, a young woman goes to an animated world to find her brother.
“Richard Jewell” — (Drama, R, 129 minutes). Grade: B-, Michael Phillips. After a bomb explodes during the 1996 Olympics, a security guard who saved the life of thousands is the FBI’s prime suspect.
“Queen & Slim” — (Drama, R, 132 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. During a first date, a couple is pulled over and then runs after one shoots a police officer in self-defense during the traffic stop.
Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette