“Dark Waters” — (Drama, PG-13, 126 minutes). Based on a true story about a corporate defense attorney who discovers a secret about how unexplained deaths are connected to one of the world’s largest corporations.
“Playmobil: The Movie” — (Animation, 99 minutes). Inspired by the Playmobil toy brand, a young woman goes to an animated world to find her brother.
“Faustina: Love and Mercy” — (Biography, 120 minutes). Traces the life of St. Faustina Kowalska. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Regal Interquest).
“Meet Me in St. Louis” — (Comedy, 113 minutes). Special 75th anniversary event showing the 1944 movie starring Judy Garland and Margaret O’Brien. 1 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest). 4 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Regal Interquest).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Mozart — The Magic Flute” — (Opera, not rated, 120 minutes). Encore holiday presentation of the company’s first-ever Live in HD transmission. 12:55 p.m. Saturday. (Regal Interquest).
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” — (Comedy, PG-13, 97 minutes). The Griswolds celebrate the holiday, with a few disasters along the way. 3 and 6:30 p.m. Friday; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (AMC Classic).
“Promare (Redux)” — (Anime, 121 minutes). An epic battle takes place between a member of the anti-Burnish team and the leader of Mad Burnish. 12:55 p.m. Sunday (subtitled). (Cinemark Carefree); 7 p.m. Tuesday (dubbed). (Cinemark Carefree).
“They Shall Not Grow Old” — (Documentary, R, 99 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. About WWI, with never-before-seen footage. 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Colorado Springs).
“White Christmas (1954)” — (Family, 120 minutes). 1:20 and 6:20 p.m. Sunday. A song and dance duo team up with a sister act to help a failing Vermont Inn. (Icon Cinema).
“21 Bridges” — (Drama, R, 99 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. All 21 bridges in New York are closed while a detective searches for two cop killers.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — (Biography, PG, 108 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. The story of the friendship between Fred Rogers and a journalist named Tom Junod.
“The Addams Family (2019)” — (Animation, PG, 105 minutes). An animated tale about the ghoulish family.
“Charlie’s Angels (2019)” — (Action, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Charlie’s Angels must put their lives on the line to protect people when a system engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology.
“Doctor Sleep” — (Horror, R, 151 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Dan Torrance is still traumatized by the events he endured at the Overlook Hotel during “The Shining” when he was a child. Now he must protect a young girl from The True Knot, a cult that preys on children with extrasensory powers.
“Ford V Ferrari” — (Drama, 152 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of American car designer Carroll Shelby and British-born race car driver Ken Miles and how they built a car for the Ford Motor Co. for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.
“Frozen II” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. To save their kingdom, Elsa and her friends venture to an enchanted land to find the origin of her powers.
“The Good Liar” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A con artist meets a well-to-do widow and finds it hard to swindle her because he cares about her.
“Harriet” — (Biography, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and how she changed the course of history.
“Honey Boy” — (Drama, R, 94 minutes). A young actor works to reconcile with his father who is a drinker and law breaker.
“Jojo Rabbit” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108). A boy who is in Hitler’s army discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
“Knives Out” — (Comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes). Detective Benoit Blanc is hired to investigate the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey.
“Last Christmas” — (Comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes). Kate, a young woman who makes bad decisions, finds romance while working as a department store elf.
“Midway” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Leaders and sailors who fought tell the story of the Battle of Midway.
“No Safe Spaces” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). Looks into how America is being divided by identity politics and the suppression of free speech.
“Playing with Fire” — (Comedy, PG, 96 minutes). A firefighter crew find themselves babysitting three rambunctious kids.
“Queen & Slim” — (Drama, R, 132 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. During a first date, a couple is pulled over and then runs after one shoots a police officer in self-defense during the traffic stop.
“Terminator: Dark Fate” — (Action, R, 128 minutes). Grade: B-, Michael Phillips. Sarah and a hybrid cyborg-human protect a girl from a liquid Terminator from the future.
