OPENING
“Black Christmas” — (Horror, PG-13, 92 minutes). A group of sorority students are stalked by a stranger during Christmas break.
“Hold On” — Drama, PG-13, 106 minutes). To help keep her dreams alive and save her brother from addiction, an overlooked singer takes a journey with the son of a famed music manager.
“The Islands” — (Adventure, PG-13, 94 minutes). The true story of Chiefess Kapiolani, who found Christ and descended into an active volcano in Hawaii to demonstrate her new-found faith.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” — (Action, PG-13, 123 minutes). As the gang returns to rescue one of their own, the players will face new and dangerous obstacles to escape the dangerous game.
“Richard Jewell” — (Drama, R, 129 minutes). After a bomb explodes during the 1996 Olympics, a security guard who saved the life of thousands is the FBI’s prime suspect.
SPECIALTY
“Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker” — (Arts & Entertainment, PG, 150 minutes). A timeless story accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s score. 12:55 p.m. Sunday (encore). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” — (Comedy, PG-13, 97 minutes). The Griswolds celebrate the holiday with a few disasters along the way. 1, 2:20, 4:40 and 7 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“No Safe Spaces” — (Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes). Looks into how America is being divided by identity politics and the suppression of free speech. 8:50 p.m. Thursday. (Regal Interquest).
“The Polar Express” — (Animated, G, 100 minutes). The 2004 Christmas classic follows a boy on his journey to the North Pole on a magical train. 1 p.m. Saturday. (Regal Interquest).
“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya” — (Anime, PG, 155 minutes). As a tiny girl found by an old bamboo cutter and his wife grows into an exquisite young lady, she must face the punishment for her crime. 7 p.m. Monday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Wednesday. (subtitled). (Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“They Shall Not Grow Old” — (Documentary, R, 99 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. About WWI, with never-before-seen footage. 7 p.m. Tuesday, 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Chapel Hills).
ONGOING
“21 Bridges” — (Drama, R, 99 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. All 21 bridges in New York are closed while a detective searches for two cop killers.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — (Biography, PG, 108 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. The story of the friendship between Fred Rogers and a journalist named Tom Junod.
“The Addams Family (2019)” — (Animation, PG, 105 minutes). An animated tale about the ghoulish family.
“Dark Waters” — (Drama, PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Moira MacDonald. Based on a true story about a corporate defense attorney who discovers a secret about how unexplained deaths are connected to one of the world’s largest corporations.
“Ford V Ferrari” — (Drama, 152 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of American car designer Carroll Shelby and British-born race car driver Ken Miles and how they built a car for the Ford Motor Co. for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.
“Frozen II” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. To save their kingdom, Elsa and her friends venture to an enchanted land to find the origin of her powers.
“Jojo Rabbit” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108). A boy who is in Hitler’s army discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.
“Knives Out” — (Comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes). Detective Benoit Blanc is hired to investigate the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey.
“Midway” — (Action, PG-13, 138 minutes). Leaders and sailors who fought tell the story of the Battle of Midway.
“Playing with Fire” — (Comedy, PG, 96 minutes). A firefighter crew find themselves babysitting three rambunctious kids.
“Playmobil: The Movie” — (Animation, 99 minutes). Inspired by the Playmobil toy brand, a young woman goes to an animated world to find her brother.
“Queen & Slim” — (Drama, R, 132 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. During a first date, a couple is pulled over and then runs after one shoots a police officer in self-defense during the traffic stop.
Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette