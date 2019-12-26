OPENED CHRISTMAS
“Little Women” — (Drama, PG, 134 minutes). The story of four sisters growing up in America after the Civil War and how they stand together during difficult and changing times.
“Spies in Disguise” — (Animation, PG, 101 minutes). When Lance, the world’s best spy, is turned into a pigeon, he has to rely on Walter, the nerd who makes the cool gadgets Lance uses, to save the world.
“Uncut Gems” — (Comedy, R, 135 minutes). Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler, makes some high-stakes bets during his quest for the ultimate win.
ONGOING
“Black Christmas” — (Horror, PG-13, 92 minutes). A group of sorority students are stalked by a stranger during Christmas break.
“Bombshell” — (Biography, R, 108 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The story of a powerful and controversial media empire, Fox News, and the women who took down the man who created it, Roger Ailes.
“Cats” — (Comedy, PG, 109 minutes). The Jellicles, a tribe of cats, must decide who of the tribe will ascend to Heaviside Layer and then come back to a new life.
“Frozen II” — (Animation, PG, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. To save their kingdom, Elsa and her friends venture to an enchanted land to find the origin of her powers.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” — (Action, PG-13, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. As the gang returns to rescue one of their own, the players will face new and dangerous obstacles to escape the dangerous game.
“Knives Out” — (Comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes). Detective Benoit Blanc is hired to investigate the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron continue their journey in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga where the Resistance faces the First Order.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette