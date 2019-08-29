OPENING
“Bennett’s War” — (Drama, PG-13, 95 minutes). A soldier trains as a motorcross racer to support his family after breaking his back and leg in combat.
“Luce” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Luce, adopted from Eritrea, is an all-star student until a teacher makes a shocking discovery in his locker and Luce’s reputation is in question.
“Saaho” — (Action, 180 minutes). Story of a power battle taking place in different parts of the world that are connected in a manner related to mind games.
SPECIALTY
“Lawrence of Arabia” — (Adventure, 245 minutes). Story of English officer T.E. Lawrence, who led the Arab tribes to fight the Turks during World War I. 1 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 6 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree); 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday. (Regal Interquest).
“Lord of the Rings” The Fellowship of the Ring” — (Adventure, PG-13, 178 minutes). A hobbit and companions try to destroy One Ring and save middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron. 1:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
“Pulp Fiction” — (Crime, R, 154 minutes). Tales of four lives that intertwine with violence and redemption. 9:30 p.m. Friday; 6 p.m. Saturday; 3:30 p.m. Sunday. (Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“47 Meters Down: Uncaged” — (Adventure, PG-13, 89 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Four teenage girls go diving into a ruined underwater city and realize they have entered an area with deadly sharks.
“The Angry Birds Movie 2” — (Animation, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The flightless birds team up with the green pigs to stop a group of angry birds who plan on destroying them.
“Angel Has Fallen” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A Secret Service Agent tries to uncover the real threat after he is wrongly accused of an assassination attempt on the president.
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” — (Comedy, PG, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Enzo, a golden retriever, finds out that the techniques he learns from his owner, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, can be used in life and not just on the racetrack.
“Blinded by the Light” — (Comedy, PG-13, 117 minutes). A Muslim teenager discovers his voice through Bruce Springsteen’s music.
“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” — (Adventure, PG, 102 minutes). A teenage explorer and her friends go on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery of a lost city of gold.
“The Farewell” — (Comedy, PG, 100 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A Chinese family finds out their grandmother is dying and they don’t want to tell her.
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). A lawman and outcast come together to fight a cyber-genetically enhanced villain who is threatening humankind.
“Good Boys (2019)” — (Comedy, R, 89 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Three 12-year-old boys skip school while unknowingly carrying stolen drugs. During their adventure they are hunted by a group of teenage girls while trying to get home in time for a party.
“The Lion King” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A young lion prince leaves his kingdom after his father dies and learns the meaning of bravery and responsibility.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Overcomer” — (Drama, PG, 115 minutes). Life changes for a basketball coach and the high school he and his wife teach at after a large manufacturing plant in the town shuts down.
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” — (Adventure, PG-13, 93 minutes). Zak has a dream to become a wrestler, so he runs away from his care home to make his dream come true.
“Ready or Not” — (Horror, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. A bride’s wedding night turns evil when her new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — (Horror, PG-13, 108 minutes). To save their lives and solve the mystery of deaths in their neighborhood, a group of teens must face their fears.
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” — (Action, PG-13, 129 minutes). After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man has to take on new threats in a world that has changed.
“Toy Story 4” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys take a trip with Bonny and a toy named Forky.
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” — (Comedy, PG-13). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. After sacrificing herself for years for her family, a mom goes on an adventure to reconnect with her creative passions.
“Yesterday” — (Comedy, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A musician wakes up in an alternate timeline where no one can remember the Beatles.
