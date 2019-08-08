OPENING
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” — (Comedy, PG, 129 minutes). Enzo, a golden retriever, finds out that the techniques he learns from his owner, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, can be used in life and not just on the racetrack.
“Brian Banks” — (Biography, PG-13, 99 minutes). The story of an All-American high school football player with a dream of playing in the NFL who is sent to prison after being wrongly convicted of a crime he didn’t commit.
“Bring the Soul: The Movie” — (Documentary, 103 minutes). A Korean music groups goes on a world tour.
“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” — (Adventure, PG, 102 minutes). A teenage explorer and her friends go on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery of a lost city of gold.
“The Farewell” — (Comedy, PG, 100 minutes). A Chinese family finds out their grandmother is dying and they don’t want to tell her.
“The Kitchen” — (Action, R, 102 minutes). When three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen mobsters are sent to prison, their wives continue to operate their husbands’ business.
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — (Horror, PG-13, 108 minutes). To save their lives and solve the mystery of deaths in their neighborhood, a group of teens must face their fears.
SPECIALTY
“Big, Loud & Live 16” — (Concert, 315 minutes). Drum Corps International prelims live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 4:30 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Grateful Dead Meet Up 2019” — (Concert, PG-13, 160 minutes). Celebrate the ninth annual “Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies” with an unreleased concert from June 17, 1991. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“Hello, Dolly!” — (Musical, G, 150 minutes). 50th anniversary celebration. Dolly Levi travels to New York and uses her matchmaking skills to help the love lives of her friends while trying to get the man she likes to fall in love with her. 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Noon Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Millennium Actress” — (Anime, PG, 87 minutes). A restoration of the 2001 movie about a former actress who talks about her career with a TV interviewer and his camerman. 7 p.m. Tuesday (subtitled). Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Aladdin (2019)” — (Adventure, PG, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Aladdin goes on an adventure after finding a magic lamp that can make his wishes come true.
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos.
“The Biggest Little Farm” — (Documentary, PG, 91 minutes). John Chester and his wife try to start a sustainable farm outside of Los Angeles.
“Crawl” — (Horror, R, 88 minutes). A woman is trying to save her father during a hurricane, but she finds herself trapped in a flooded house surrounded by alligators.
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). A lawman and outcast come together to fight a cyber-genetically enhanced villain who is threatening humankind.
“The Lion King” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A young lion prince leaves his kingdom after his father dies and learns the meaning of bravery and responsibility.
“Maiden” — (Documentary, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: A, Rafer Guzman, The story of Tracy Edwards, 24, who become the skipper of the first all-female crew and entered the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Rocketman” — (Biography, R, 121 minutes). Grade A+, Katie Walsh. A musical story about Elton John’s life.
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” — (Action, PG-13, 129 minutes). After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man has to take on new threats in a world that has changed.
“Toy Story 4” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys take a trip with Bonny and a toy named Forky.
“Yesterday (2019)” — (Comedy, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A musician wakes up in an alternate timeline where no one can remember the Beatles.
Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette