OPENING
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). A lawman and outcast come together to fight a cyber-genetically enhanced villain who is threatening humankind.
SPECIALTY
“Doctor Who: The End of Time” — (145 minutes). Showing of two-part episode, “Dr. Who: The End of Tim,” from the BBC television show. 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“The Grateful Dead Meet Up 2019” — (Concert, PG-13, 160 minutes). Celebrate the ninth annual “Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies,” with an unreleased concert from June 17, 1991. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“I Love Lucy” — (155 minutes). Five uncut, full-length colorized episodes of the “I Love Lucy” television show to celebrate Lucille Ball’s birthday. 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Top Gun” — (Action, PG, 110 minutes). New students in the Navy’s elite fighter weapons school complete to be the best. 2 and 7:45 p.m. Sunday. (Icon Cinema).
ONGOING
“Above the Shadows” — (Fantasy, not rated, 111 minutes). A woman who has faded so much that she is becoming invisible must help restore a disgraced MMA fighter’s image to keep herself from vanishing completely.
“Aladdin (2019)” — (Adventure, PG, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Aladdin goes on an adventure after finding a magic lamp that can make his wishes come true.
“Annabelle Comes Home” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. An evil doll goes after the daughter of two paranormal investigators.
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos.
“The Biggest Little Farm” — (Documentary, PG, 91 minutes). John Chester and his wife try to start a sustainable farm outside of Los Angeles.
“Crawl” — (Horror, R, 88 minutes). A woman is trying to save her father during a hurricane, but she finds herself trapped in a flooded house surrounded by alligators.
“The Lion King” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A young lion prince leaves his kingdom after his father dies and learns the meaning of bravery and responsibility.
“Maiden” — (Documentary, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: A, Rafer Guzman, The story of Tracy Edwards, 24, who become the skipper of the first all-female crew and entered the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Rocketman” — (Biography, R, 121 minutes). Grade A+, Katie Walsh. A musical story about Elton John’s life.
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” — (Action, PG-13, 129 minutes). After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man has to take on new threats in a world that has changed.
“Stuber” — (Action, R, 93 minutes). Grade: D-, Katie Walsh. A cop recruits his Uber driver to help him find a heroin dealer.
“Toy Story 4” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys take a trip with Bonny and a toy named Forky.
“Wild Rose” — (Drama, R, 101 minutes). Grade: A, Justin Change. A Glasgow musician wants to be a Nashville star.
“Yesterday (2019)” — (Comedy, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A musician wakes up in an alternate timeline where no one can remember the Beatles.
Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette