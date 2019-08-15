OPENING
“47 Meters Down: Uncaged” — (Adventure, PG-13, 89 minutes). Four teenage girls go diving into a ruined underwater city and realize they have entered an area with deadly sharks.
“Blinded by the Light” — (Comedy, PG-13, 117 minutes). A Muslin teenager discovers his voice through Bruce Springsteen’s music.
“Good Boys (2019)” — (Comedy, R, 89 minutes). Three 12-year-old boys skip school while unknowingly carrying stolen drugs. During their adventure they are hunted by a group of teenage girls while trying to get home in time for a party.
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” — (Comedy, PG-13). After sacrificing herself for years for her family, a mom goes on an adventure to reconnect with her creative passions.
SPECIALTY
“The Big Lebowski” — (Comedy, R, 130 minutes). Special 20th anniversary event with insight from Turner Classic Movies. 1:25 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. (Icon Cinema).
“Millennium Actress” — (Anime, PG, 87 minutes). A restoration of the 2001 movie about a former actress who talks about her career with a TV interviewer and his camerman. 7 p.m. Monday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“RiffTrax Live: Giant Spider Invasion” — (Horror, PG, 84 minutes). After a meteor lands in the woods, giant spiders invade Wisconsin . 7 p.m. Thursday (live). (Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. (encore). (Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Woodstock (1970) 50th Anniversary Director’s Cut” — (Concert, 224 minutes). Recordings of some of the live performers of the rock ‘n’ roll experience many experienced 50 years ago. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, AMC Chapel Hills, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Aladdin (2019)” — (Adventure, PG, 128 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Aladdin goes on an adventure after finding a magic lamp that can make his wishes come true.
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” — (Comedy, PG, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Enzo, a golden retriever, finds out that the techniques he learns from his owner, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, can be used in life and not just on the racetrack.
“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” — (Adventure, PG, 102 minutes). A teenage explorer and her friends go on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery of a lost city of gold.
“The Farewell” — (Comedy, PG, 100 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A Chinese family finds out their grandmother is dying and they don’t want to tell her.
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). A lawman and outcast come together to fight a cyber-genetically enhanced villain who is threatening humankind.
“The Kitchen” — (Action, R, 102 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. When three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen mobsters are sent to prison, their wives continue to operate their husbands’ business.
“The Lion King” — (Adventure, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A young lion prince leaves his kingdom after his father dies and learns the meaning of bravery and responsibility.
“Maiden” — (Documentary, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: A, Rafer Guzman, The story of Tracy Edwards, 24, who become the skipper of the first all-female crew and entered the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — (Comedy, R, 141 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A television star and his stunt double try to find success during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969.
“Rocketman” — (Biography, R, 121 minutes). Grade A+, Katie Walsh. A musical story about Elton John’s life.
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — (Horror, PG-13, 108 minutes). To save their lives and solve the mystery of deaths in their neighborhood, a group of teens must face their fears.
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” — (Action, PG-13, 129 minutes). After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man has to take on new threats in a world that has changed.
“Toy Story 4” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys take a trip with Bonny and a toy named Forky.
“Yesterday” — (Comedy, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A musician wakes up in an alternate timeline where no one can remember the Beatles.
Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette