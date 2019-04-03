OPENING
“The Aftermath” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). Living in Hamburg after World War II during the post-war reconstruction, a British colonel and his wife are having trouble with the German who previously owned the house they are living in.
“The Best of Enemies” — (Drama, PG-13, 133 minutes). An outspoken civil rights activist and a Ku Klux Klan leader face off over school integration in North Carolina.
“Pet Sematary” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). A family moves to Maine and discovers a burial ground near their home that unleashes a horrible evil.
“The Public” — (Drama, PG-13, 119 minutes). To find shelter from the cold in Cincinnati, homeless people take over the public library, leading to a standoff with police.
“Shazam!” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). With just one word, a 14-year-old can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.
SPECIALTY
“Bolshoi Ballet: The Golden Age” — (Arts & Entertainment, PG, 140 minutes). Performed by the Bolshoi Ballet and broadcast from Moscow. 12:55 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“GrowthBusters” — (Documentary, 97 minutes). Asks the question, how do we become a sustainable civilization? 7 p.m. Monday. (Tim Gill Center for Public Media).
“Howl’s Movie Castle” — (Anime, PG, 70 minutes). 15th anniversary presentation. 12:55 p.m. Sunday (dubbed), 7 p.m. Wednesday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” — (Adventure, 145 minutes). An advertising director is trapped in the delusions of a Spanish shoemaker who thinks he is Don Quixote. 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Noah” — (Inspirational, G, 119 minutes). Experience the Bible story. 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Alita: Battle Angel” — (Action, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A cyborg battles to change the world while trying to discover the truth about her past.
“Aquaman” — (Action, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom, is caught between the surface world and the Atlanteans who plan to revolt
“The Beach Bum” — (Comedy, R, 95 minutes). Grade: C, Michael Phillips. Follows the life of a rebellious stoner.
“Captain Marvel” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Captain Marvel is caught in the middle of a galactic war between alien races.
“Dumbo (2019)” — (Family, PG, 112 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dumbo, a young elephant who can fly because of his oversized ears, saves a circus that is struggling.
“Five Feet Apart” — (Drama, PG-13, 116 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Two teenagers with cystic fibrosis meet in the hospital and fall in love.
“Gloria Bell” — (Drama, R, 102 minutes). Grade: A, Chris Hewitt. Gloria, who works an office job and spends her nights on the dance floor, finds love.
“Green Book” — (Biography, PG-13, 130 minutes). An Italian-American becomes chauffeur for an African-American pianist during a 1960s tour in the Deep South, and they develop an unexpected friendship.
“Hotel Mumbai” — (Drama, R, 123 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. The story of the terrorist attack on the Taj Hotel.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Hiccup, along with Toothless, must find the hidden world before Grimmel finds it first.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Emmet, Lucy and Batman must try to stop Lego Duplo invaders .
“A Madea Family Funeral” — (Comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes). A family reunion becomes a nightmare for Madea and the crew when they find themselves planning a funeral that may unveil family secrets.
“The Mustang” — (Drama, R, 96 minutes). A violent convict has the opportunity to train wild mustangs in a rehabilitation therapy program.
“Unplanned” — (Drams, R, 106 minutes). A Planned Parenthood clinic director fights for a woman’s right to choose until she sees something that changes her mind.
“The Upside” — (Comedy, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story of a wealthy quadriplegic and his friendship with a parolee who becomes his caretaker.
“Us” — (Horror, R, 116 minutes). Grade: A+, Justin Chang. A family fights to survive when they are terrorized by strangers who look just like them.
“Wonder Park” — (Animation, PG, 85 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The imagination of a creative girl named June comes alive at a amusement park.
(Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.)