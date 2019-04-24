OPENING
“Avengers: Endgame” — (Action, PG-13, 181 minutes). With the universe in ruins, the Avengers have a showdown with Thanos and try to restore order.
“High Life” — (Adventure, R, 113 minutes). Monte and his young daughter live in complete isolation in deep space.
“Kalank” — (Drama, not rated, 166 minutes). When Roop Chaudhry and Zafar meet, truths and secrets threaten to bring two worlds crashing down.
“Teen Spirit” — (Drama, PG-13, 93 minutes). A shy teenager who dreams of being a singer enters a local singing competition that will test her integrity.
SPECIALTY
“42nd Street — The Musical” — (Musical, PG-13, 155 minutes). The largest production of the Broadway classic. 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“Kingdom Men Rising” — (Documentary, 90 minutes). Explores what it means to be a real man during a time of confusion about masculinity. 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday. (Cinemark Carefree, AMC Chapel Hills, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“After” — (Romance, PG-13, 106 minutes). A guarded woman with high ambitions for her future falls in love with a mysterious rebel.
“The Aftermath” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). Grace: C, Katie Walsh. Living in Hamburg after World War II during the post-war reconstruction, a British colonel and his wife are having trouble with the German who previously owned the house they are living in.
“Alita: Battle Angel” — (Action, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A cyborg battles to change the world while trying to discover the truth about her past.
“Aquaman” — (Action, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom, is caught between the surface world and the Atlanteans who plan to revolt
“The Best of Enemies” — (Drama, PG-13, 133 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh. An outspoken civil rights activist and a Ku Klux Klan leader face off over school integration in North Carolina.
“Breakthrough” — (Drama, PG, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After her adopted son falls into an icy lake, Joyce refuses to give up hope and prays for him to come back from the brink of death.
“Captain Marvel” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Captain Marvel is caught in the middle of a galactic war between alien races.
“The Curse of La Llorona” — (Horror, R, 93 minutes). A social worker and her children battle a ghost.
“Dumbo (2019)” — (Family, PG, 112 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dumbo, a young elephant who can fly because of his oversized ears saves a circus that is struggling.
“Fighting with My Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Based on a true story about two kids of a former wrestler who dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.
“Glass” — (Drama, PG-13, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A security guard with supernatural abilities tracks down a disturbed man with 24 personalities.
“Hellboy (2019)” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Hellboy must battle an ancient sorceress while trapped between the worlds of supernatural and human.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Hiccup, along with Toothless, must find the hidden world before Grimmel finds it first.
“Isn’t it Romantic” — (Comedy, PG-13, 88 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A woman who is unhappy with her life becomes trapped inside a romantic comedy in an alternative universe.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Emmet, Lucy and Batman must try to stop Lego Duplo invaders.
“Little (2019)” — (Comedy, PG-13). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. When the pressure of adulthood is too hard, a woman is transformed into her younger self.
“Missing Link” — (Animation, PG, 95 minutes). Grade: B-, Gary Thompson. Mr. Link and two friends set out to find Mr. Link’s relatives in Shangri-La.
“The Mustang” — (Drama, R, 96 minutes). A violent convict has the opportunity to train wild mustangs in a rehabilitation therapy program.
“Penguins” — (Documentary, G, 76 minutes). Grade: B+, Michael Phillips. Follow Steve, an Adélie penguin, on his journey to find a life partner and start a family.
“Pet Sematary” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). A family moves to Maine and discovers a burial ground near their home that unleashes a horrible evil.
“Peterloo” — (Drama, PG-13, 154 minutes). Grade: A, Kenneth Turan. The story of the Peterloo Massacre of 1819.
“The Public” — (Drama, PG-13, 119 minutes). To find shelter from the cold in Cincinnati, homeless people take over the public library, leading to a standoff with police.
“Shazam!” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Grade: A-, Terry Terrones. With just one word, a 14-year-old can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Spider-Man works with a teenager from New York so he can become the next web-slinging superhero.
“Unplanned” — (Drama, R, 106 minutes). A Planned Parenthood clinic director fights for a woman’s right to choose until she sees something that changes her mind.
“The Upside” — (Comedy, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story of a wealthy quadriplegic and his friendship with a parolee who becomes his caretaker.
“Us” — (Horror, R, 116 minutes). Grade: A+, Justin Chang. A family fights to survive when they are terrorized by strangers who look just like them.
“Wonder Park” — (Animation, PG, 85 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The imagination of a creative girl named June comes alive at a amusement park.
(Note: Contact individual theaters for showtimes. Find more listings at gazette.com.)