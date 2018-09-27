OPENING
“Assassination Nation” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). Four teenage girls fight for their lives after a data hack exposes secrets of the town of Salem.
“The Bookshop” — (Drama, PG, 113 minutes). In a small town in England, Florence Green decides to open a bookshop despite local opposition.
“The Children Act” — (Drama, R, 105 minutes). A judge must decide a case of a teenage boy who refuses a blood transfusion due to religious beliefs.
“Hell Fest” — (Horror, R, 89 minutes). A masked killer terrorizes a group of friends at a horror-themed amusement park.
“Little Women” — (Drama, PG-13, 112 minutes). Four sisters maintain their bond through their passage from childhood to womanhood.
“Night School” — (Comedy, PG-13, 111 minutes). In hopes of finishing high school, a man must deal with misfit students and a feisty teacher to get his GED.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
• See reviews in the Life section of Friday’s Gazette.
SPECIALTY
“Above and Beyond: NASA’s Journey to Tomorrow” — Movie takes you to the moon, Mars and beyond. (Documentary, 120 minutes). 12:55 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“My Neighbor Totoro — 30th Anniversary” — (Anime, G, 100 minutes). Two girls have adventures with forest spirits. 12:55 p.m. Sunday (dubbed), (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled), (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Wednesday (dubbed), (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“NT Live: King Lear” — (Special event, PG-13, 220 minutes). Live theatrical production of Ian McKellen’s “King Lear.” 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“Tangled” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). With the help of a runaway thief, Rapunzel discovers the world for the first time. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday- Wednesday. (AMC Chapel Hills).
“The Transformers: The Movies” (1986) — (Animation, PG, 84 minutes). With a sneak peek behind the making of the “Bumblebee” movie and and interview with singer Stan Bush. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Colorado Springs).
“The Trump Prophecy” — (Inspirational, PG-12, 120 minutes). Based on a true story about Mark Taylor, who heard from God about change in our nation. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Christopher Robin” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Michael O’Sullivan. Now an adult, Christopher Robin reunites with Winnie the Pooh and friends.
“Crazy Rich Asians” — (Comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes). A native New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.
“Fahrenheit 11/9” — (Documentary, R, 130 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. A provoking and amusing look at the times we live in today.
“The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes).Grade: C, Katie Walsh. An orphan boy helps his magical uncle locate a clock that has the power to end the world.
“Life Itself” — (Drama, R, 118 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh. The story of a young couple’s journey through marriage and the birth of their child.
“Lizzie” — (Crime, R, 105 minutes). Based on the murders of the Borden family.
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” — (Action, PG-13, 147 minutes). Ethan Hunt and his team race against time after a mission goes wrong.
“The Nun” — (Horror, R, 96 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After a young nun takes her own life, a priest and a woman on the threshold of her final vows are sent to investigate.
“The Predator” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: D+, Nick Vadala. Ex-soldiers and a science teacher battle aliens that hunt humans for sport.
“A Simple Favor” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A mommy blogger looks to uncover the truth about her best friend’s disappearance from a small town.
“Unbroken: Path to Redemption” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Shares the story of the next chapter in Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini’s life.
“White Boy Rick” — (Drama, R, 110 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Based on the true story about teenager Richard Wershe Jr., an undercover FBI informant who was arrested for drug-trafficking and spent his life in prison.
“The Wife” — (Drama, R, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. A wife starts thinking about her life choices while traveling to Stockholm with her husband.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes. More listings at gazette.com.
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE