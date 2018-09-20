OPENING
“Fahrenheit 11/9” — (Documentary, R, 130 minutes). A provoking and amusing look at the times we live in today.
“The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes). An orphan boy helps his magical uncle locate a clock that has the power to end the world.
“Life Itself” — (Drama, R, 118 minutes). The story of a young couple’s journey through marriage and the birth of their child.
“Lizzie” — (Crime, R, 105 minutes). Based on the murders of the Borden family.
SPECIALTY
“Beauty and the Beast” — (Family, PG, 129 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. Live-action remake of the Disney cartoon classic. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. (AMC Chapel Hills).
“Digimon Adventure tri.: Future” — (Anime, 120 minutes). The DigiDestined fight to save their friends and the world from a newly formed Digimon. 7:30 p.m. Thursday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree.)
“The Princess and the Frog” — (Animation, G, 95 minutes). A waitress goes on a journey to turn a frog prince back into a human, but has to face the same problem after she kisses him. 6 p.m. Friday (AMC Colorado Springs), 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday-Wednesday (AMC Chapel Hills).“Moses” — (Inspirational, G, 130 minutes). The epic story of Moses. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. (AMC Colorado Springs, Regal Interquest).
“Rebel Without a Cause” — (Drama, PG-13, 125 minutes). A classic movie with insight from Turner Classic Movies. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree.)
ONGOING
“Alpha” — (Adventure, PG-13, 96 minutes). Grade C+, Katie Walsh. An adventure set in the last Ice Age that shines light on how mankind discovered man’s best friend.
“Avengers: Infinity War” — (Action, PG-13, 149 minutes). Grade B+, Michael O’Sullivan. The Avengers must defeat the evil Thanos before he destroys the universe.
“BlacKkKlansman” — (Biography, R, 135 minutes). A Colorado Springs African- American police officer infiltrates a local Ku Klux Klan chapter.
“Christopher Robin” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Michael O’Sullivan. Now an adult, Christopher Robin reunites with Winnie the Pooh and friends.
“Crazy Rich Asians” — (Comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes). A native New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.
“God Bless the Broken Road” — (Drama, PG, 111 minutes). Grade: C-, Pat Padua. A young mother struggles to raise her daughter after loosing her husband in Afghanistan.
“The Equalizer 2” — (Action, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Robert McCall delivers vigilante justice when his friend and former colleague is killed.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to erupt, Owen and Claire try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs.
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” — (Comedy, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A bride invites three men from her mother’s past with hopes of meeting her real father and having him walk her down the aisle.
“The Meg” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A diver tries to rescue a crew from a deep-sea submersible that has been attacked by a prehistoric, 75-foot shark.
“Mile 22” — (Action, R, 95 minutes). An American intelligence officer must smuggle a police officer with sensitive information out of the country.
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” — (Action, PG-13, 147 minutes). Ethan Hunt and his team race against time after a mission goes wrong.
“The Nun” — (Horror, R, 96 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After a young nun takes her own life, a priest and a woman on the threshold of her final vows are sent to investigate.
“Ocean’s 8” — (Action, PG-13, 110 minutes). Grade, B+, Michael O’Sullivan. Eight women scheme how to steal an expensive necklace at the New York City’s Met Gala.
“Operation Finale” — (Drama, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Secret agents try to find the Nazi officer who was the mastermind behind the Holocaust.
“Peppermint” — (Action, R, 102 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. After her husband and daughter are killed and the murderers are shielded from justice, a woman takes justice into her own hands.
“A Simple Favor” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A mommy blogger looks to uncover the truth about her best friend’s disappearance from a small town.
“Skyscraper” — (Action, PG-13, 103 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. An ex-FBI agents has to save his family from a fire in the world’s tallest building.
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” — (Action, P13, 135 minutes). Grade: C, Ann Hornaday. A young Han Solo meets Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before becoming part of the Rebellion.
“Teen Titans Go! to the Movies” — (Action, PG, 84 minutes). Five superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom are sidetracked by a villain who is trying to take over the world.
“Unbroken: Path to Redemption” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Shares the story of the next chapter in Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini’s life.
“White Boy Rick” — (Drama, R, 110 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Based on the true story about teenager Richard Wershe Jr., an undercover FBI informant who was arrested for drug-trafficking and spent his life in prison.
“The Wife” — (Drama, R, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. A wife starts thinking about her life choices while traveling to Stockholm with her husband.
