OPENING
“The Predator” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Ex-soldiers and a science teacher battle aliens that hunt humans for sport.
“A Simple Favor” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). A mommy blogger looks to uncover the truth about her best friend’s disappearance from a small town.
“Unbroken: Path to Redemption” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Shares the story of the next chapter in Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini’s life.
“The Wife” — (Drama, R, 100 minutes). A wife starts thinking about her life choices while traveling to Stockholm with her husband.
“White Boy Rick” — (Drama, R, 110 minutes). Based on the true story about a teenager, Richard Wershe Jr., an undercover FBI informant who was arrested for drug-trafficking and spent his life in prison.
• See reviews in the Life section of Friday’s Gazette.
SPECIALTY
“Canelo vs. GGG 2” — (Sports, 240 minutes). Broadcast live from Las Vegas. 6 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“The Dawn Wall” — (Documentary, PG, 100 minutes). Rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson try to climb the Dawn Wall of El Capitan. 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Dragon Ball Z -Broly The Legendary Super Saiyan” — (Anime, 80 minutes). Goku, Vegeta and friends must battle a powerful Saiyan warrior. 12:55 p.m. Saturday (dubbed). (Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Monday (dubbed). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Moses” — (Inspirational, G, 130 minutes). The epic story of Moses. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 12:55 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, AMC Colorado Springs).
“Only the Dead See the End of War” (2015) — Screening and discussion with Bill Guttentag. 6:30 p.m. Monday. (Colorado College, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, Richard F. Celeste Theatre).
ONGOING
“Alpha” — (Adventure, PG-13, 96 minutes). Grade C+, Katie Walsh. An adventure set in the last Ice Age that shines light on how mankind discovered man’s best friend.
“BlacKkKlansman” — (Biography, R, 135 minutes). A Colorado Springs African- American police officer infiltrates a local Ku Klux Klan chapter.
“Christopher Robin” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Michael O’Sullivan. Now an adult, Christopher Robin reunites with Winnie the Pooh and friends.
“Crazy Rich Asians” — (Comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes). A native New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.
“God Bless the Broken Road” — (Drama, PG, 111 minutes). Grade: C-, Pat Padua. A young mother struggles to raiserher daughter after loosing her husband in Afghanistan.
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: B, Rick Bentley. Drac finds romance on a family vacation.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Juliet, Naked” — (Comedy, R, 105 minutes). Grade: B, Michael O’Sullivan. Tells the story of Duncan’s long-suffering girlfriend Annie and her romance with a faded singer-songwriter, Tucker Crowe, who is Duncan’s musical obsession.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to erupt, Owen and Claire try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs.
“KIN” — (Action, PG-13, 102 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The feds and a gang of others are on the run with a mysterious weapon as their only protection.
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” — (Comedy, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A bride invites three men from her mother’s past with hopes of meeting her real father and having him walk her down the aisle.
“The Meg” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A diver tries to rescue a crew from a deep-sea submersible that has been attacked by a prehistoric, 75-foot shark.
“Mile 22” — (Action, R, 95 minutes). An American intelligence officer must smuggle a police officer with sensitive information out of the country.
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” — (Action, PG-13, 147 minutes). Ethan Hunt and his team race against time after a mission goes wrong.
“The Nun” — (Horror, R, 96 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After a young nun takes her own life, a priest and a woman on the threshold of her final vows are sent to investigate.
“Operation Finale” — (Drama, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Secret agents try to find the Nazi officer who was the mastermind behind the Holocaust.
“Peppermint” — (Action, R, 102 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. After her husband and daughter are killed and the murderers are shielded from justice, a woman takes justice into her own hands.
“Puzzle” — (Drama, R, 103 minutes). Grade: B+, Ann Hornaday. After discovering her love for solving jigsaw puzzles, a suburban mother is drawn into a new world that changes her life.
“Searching” — (Drama, PG-13, 102 minutes). After a 16-year-old goes missing, her father looks for clues on the girl’s laptop.
“Slender Man” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A tall, thin man is believed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of children and teens.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes. More listings at gazette.com.
