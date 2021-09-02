OPENING
“Cinderella” — (Comedy, PG, 113 minutes). A modern movie musical based on the classic fairy tale. With the help of her grandmother, Cinderella is determined to make her big dreams come true.
“Flag Day” — (Drama, R, 109 minutes). Based on a true story of how a father provided for his daughter by living a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Shang-Chi is drawn into the mysterious Ten Rings organization, forcing him to confront his past.
ONGOING
“12 Mighty Orphans” — (History, PG-13, 118 minutes). A high school football coach leads a team of orphans to the state championship during the Great Depression and along the way inspires a broken nation.
“Black Widow” — (Action, PG-13, 133 minutes). A dangerous conspiracy with ties to the Black Widow’s past makes her deal with her life as a spy and broken relationships she left behind before becoming an Avenger.
“Candyman” — (Horror, R, 91 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A decade after the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini neighborhood have been torn down, artist Anthony and his girlfriend move into a loft in the now more affluent neighborhood. As Anthony’s painting career is stalling, he encounters a longtime Cabrini resident and learns about the horrific story of the ghost of the Candyman. Anthony uses this story in his art and a door to an awful past opens.
“Don’t Breathe 2” — (Horror, R, 90 minutes). Norman Nordstrom is living in comfort years after the initial deadly home invasion until past sins catch up to him.
“Free Guy” — (Action, PG-13, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Guy realizes that he is a background player in a video game. He rewrites his character to become the hero to save his world before it goes offline.
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” 20th Anniversary — (Adventure, PG, 152 minutes). A young Harry Potter enrolls in wizardry school and finds out the truth about himself and his family and learns about the evil of the magical world.
“Jungle Cruise” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Researcher Lily Houghton asks skipper Fran Wolff to take her down the Amazon so she can find an ancient tree with healing powers. During the journey, they encounter dangerous animals and supernatural forces.
“The Night House” — (Horror, R, 108 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After the unexpected death of her husband, Beth is determined to unravel some disturbing secrets he left behind.
“Old” — (Suspense, PG-13, 108 minutes). As a family relaxes on a secluded beach, they begin to age quickly and their entire lives are reduced to a single day.
“Paw Patrol: The Movie” — (Animation, G, 88 minutes). The Paw Patrol try to help save the citizens of Adventure City when Mayor Humdinger causes chaos in the city.
“The Protégé” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Anna was raised by an assassin named Moody and trained in the family business. When Moody is murdered, Anna vows revenge.
“Reminiscence” — (Mystery, PG-13, 116 minutes). The life of a private investigator who helps clients recover lost memories is changed when his client Mae disappears and he learns the truth about her.
“Respect” — (Biography, PG-13, 145 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story of R&B singer Aretha Franklin’s life.
“Stripes” 40th Anniversary — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Two friends who are unhappy with their jobs join the Army just for fun.
“The Suicide Squad” — (Action, R, 132 minutes). Grade B, Katie Walsh. Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport and Peacemaker seek to destroy a Nazi-era prison and lab on the island nation of Corto Maltese.
“Together” — (Drama, R, 91 minutes). During the COVID-19 lockdown, a couple must reevaluate their relationship and themselves.
