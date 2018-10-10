OPENING
“Bad Times at the El Royale” — (Mystery, R, 141 minutes). Seven strangers, who each have a secret they want to bury, get one last chance at redemption.
“Colette” — (Biography, R, 111 minutes). Colette fights to make her writing talents known, challenging gender standards.
“First Man” — (Biography, PG-13, 141 minutes). The story of how Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.
“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” — (Adventure, PG, 90 minutes). Based on R.L. Stine’s book series, two boys deal with monsters, ghouls and a talking dummy on Halloween.
SPECIALTY
“Dummycrats” — (Comedy, PG-13, 115 minutes). Social media stars Diamond and Silk expose what is left of the swamp that President Trump continues to drain. 8 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“MFKZ” — (Anime, R, 105 minutes). Mixes anime, film noir and Lucha Libre in video game-inspired mayhem. 7 p.m. Thursday (dubbed). (Cinemark Carefree); 7 p.m. Tuesday (dubbed) (Cinemark Carefree and Cinemark Tinseltown.
“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” — (Classics, 140 minutes). With insight from Turner Classic Movies. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
ONGOING
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” — (Action, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: B, Ann Hornaday. Scott Lang puts on his Ant-Man suit again to fight with the Wasp against a powerful enemy.
“The Bookshop” — (Drama, PG, 113 minutes). In a small town in England, Florence Green decides to open a bookshop despite local opposition.
“Christopher Robin” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Michael O’Sullivan. Now an adult, Christopher Robin reunites with Winnie the Pooh and friends.
“Crazy Rich Asians” — (Comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes). A native New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.
“Free Solo” — (Documentary, PG-13, 100 minutes). Grade: B+, Kenneth Turan. Alex Honnold becomes the first person to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan Wall with no ropes or safety gear.
“The Happytime Murders” — (Action, R, 91 minutes). A human and a puppet work together to solve the murders of the former cast of a classic puppet television show.
“Hell Fest” — (Horror, R, 89 minutes). A masked killer terrorizes a group of friends at a horror-themed amusement park.
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: B, Rick Bentely. Drac finds romance on a family vacation.
“The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes).Grade: C, Katie Walsh. An orphan boy helps his magical uncle locate a clock that has the power to end the world.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” — (Action, PG-13, 147 minutes). Ethan Hunt and his team race against time after a mission goes wrong.
“Peppermint” — (Action, R, 102 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. After her husband and daughter are killed and the murderers are shielded from justice, Garner takes justice into her own hands.
“Night School” — (Comedy, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. In hopes of finishing high school, a man must deal with misfit students and a feisty teacher to get his GED.
“The Predator” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: D+, Nick Vadala. Ex-soldiers and a science teacher battle aliens that hunt humans for sport.
“A Simple Favor” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A mommy blogger looks to uncover the truth about her best friend’s disappearance from a small town.
“Slender Man” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A tall, thin man is believed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of children and teens.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A musician helps a struggling artist find her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“Unbroken: Path to Redemption” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Shares the story of the next chapter in Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini’s life.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
“White Boy Rick” — (Drama, R, 110 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Based on the true story about teenager Richard Wershe Jr., an undercover FBI informant who was arrested for drug-trafficking and spent his life in prison.
“The Wife” — (Drama, R, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. A wife starts thinking about her life choices while traveling to Stockholm with her husband.
