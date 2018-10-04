OPENING
“Free Solo” — (Documentary, PG-13, 100 minutes). Alex Honnold becomes the first person to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan Wall with no ropes or safety gear.
“A Star is Born” — (Drama, R, 135 minutes). A musician helps a struggling artist find her dream to be a singer in this new take on a tragic love story.
“Venom” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). After becoming a host to an alien parasite, Eddie Brock develops superpowers.
SPECIALTY
“Bullitt” 50th Anniversary — (Action, PG, 114 minutes). A cop is determined to locate the underworld kingpin who killed a witness in his protection. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“The Dawn Wall” — (Documentary, PG, 100 minutes). Rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson try to climb the Dawn Wall of El Capitan. 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Aida” — (Opera, not rated, 236 minutes). Anna Netrebko sings her first Met Aida, with mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili. 10:55 a.m. Saturday (Live). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Encore). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
ONGOING
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” — (Action, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: B, Ann Hornaday. Scott Lang puts on his Ant-Man suit again to fight with the Wasp against a powerful enemy.
“Assassination Nation” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). Four teenage girls fight for their lives after a data hack exposes secrets of the town of Salem.
“The Bookshop” — (Drama, PG, 113 minutes). In a small town in England, Florence Green decides to open a bookshop despite local opposition.
“The Children Act” — (Drama, R, 105 minutes). A judge must decide a case of a teenage boy who refuses a blood transfusion due to religious beliefs.
“Christopher Robin” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Michael O’Sullivan. Now an adult, Christopher Robin reunites with Winnie the Pooh and friends.
“Crazy Rich Asians” — (Comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes). A native New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.
“The Equalizer 2” — (Action, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Robert McCall delivers vigilante justice when his friend and former colleague is killed.
“Fahrenheit 11/9” — (Documentary, R, 130 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. A provoking and amusing look at the times we live in today.
“Hell Fest” — (Horror, R, 89 minutes). A masked killer terrorizes a group of friends at a horror-themed amusement park.
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: B, Rick Bentely. Drac finds romance on a family vacation.
“The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes).Grade: C, Katie Walsh. An orphan boy helps his magical uncle locate a clock that has the power to end the world.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to erupt, Owen and Claire try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs.
“Life Itself” — (Drama, R, 118 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh. The story of a young couple’s journey through marriage and the birth of their child.
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” — (Comedy, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A bride invites three men from her mother’s past with hopes of meeting her real father and having him walk her down the aisle.
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” — (Action, PG-13, 147 minutes). Ethan Hunt and his team race against time after a mission goes wrong.
“Night School” — (Comedy, PG-13, 111 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. In hopes of finishing high school, a man must deal with misfit students and a feisty teacher to get his GED.
“The Predator” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: D+, Nick Vadala. Ex-soldiers and a science teacher battle aliens that hunt humans for sport.
“A Simple Favor” — (Crime, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A mommy blogger looks to uncover the truth about her best friend’s disappearance from a small town.
“Smallfoot” — (Animated, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Migo, a Yeti, discovers that humans really do exist.
“Teen Titans Go! to the Movies” — (Action, PG, 84 minutes). Five superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom are sidetracked by a villain who is trying to take over the world.
“Unbroken: Path to Redemption” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Shares the story of the next chapter in Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini’s life.
“White Boy Rick” — (Drama, R, 110 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Based on the true story about teenager Richard Wershe Jr., an undercover FBI informant who was arrested for drug-trafficking and spent his life in prison.
“The Wife” — (Drama, R, 100 minutes). Grade: A-, Ann Hornaday. A wife starts thinking about her life choices while traveling to Stockholm with her husband.
