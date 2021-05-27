OPENING
”A Quiet Place Part II” — (Horror, PG-13, 97 minutes). As the Abbott family face a fight for survival in silence, they must go into the outside world and realize that there are more creatures beyond the sand path other than those that hunt by sound.
”Cruella” — (Comdey, PG-13, 134 minutes). A prequel film set in the 7’0s London punk rock revolution follows a young Cruella de Vil.
ONGOING
“Army of the Dead” — (Action, R, 148 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. After a zombie attack in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries disregard the dangers and try to pull off a huge heist.
“The Courier” — (Drama, PG-13, 111 minutes). A spy and his Russian source work to put an end to the Cuban missile crisis.
“Demon-Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” — (Animation, R, 117 minutes). Tanjiro Kamado becomes a demon slayer after his family is murdered and his sister turns into a demon.
“Dream Horse” — (Biography, PG, 113 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Race horse Dream Alliance was bred by Jan, a small-town bartender. Jan believes that Dream can run with the racing elites and tries to convince neighbor to help with the cost of raising the horse.
“The Dry” — (Drama, R, 117 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. After returning to his home town to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, accused of killing his wife and child and then committing suicide, federal agent Falk investigates the crime and believes that the death of a 17-year-old decades ago is linked to Luke’s accused crime.
“Finding You” — (Drama, PG, 115 minutes). A young violinist meets a movie star on her way to study abroad in Ireland. A romance emerges until the pressure of his fame gets in the way.
“French Exit” — (Comedy, R, 103 minutes). With her inheritance dwindling, an aging Manhattan socialite moves into a small apartment with her son and cat.
“Godzilla vs. Kong” — (Action, PG-13, 113 minutes). Kong, his protectors and a young orphaned girl go on a journey to find his real home as they battle with Godzilla, who is creating destruction across the Earth.
“Here Today” — (Comedy, PG-13, 107 minutes). Billy Crystal plays a veteran comedy writer who forms an unlikely and humorous relationship with a younger New York street singer.
“Mortal Kombat” — (Action, R, 110 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. An MMA fighter from Earth becomes a competitor in an intergalactic tournament of ancient martial arts.
“Nobody” — (Action, R, 92 minutes). After a stranger helps a women being harassed by a group of men, he becomes the target of a drug lord.
“Nomadland” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). After losing everything during the Great Recession, a woman in her 60s decides to travel as a modern-day nomad through the American West.
“Profile” — (Mystery, R, 105 minutes). A British journalist goes undercover to expose a social media terrorist.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” — (Action, PG, 114 minutes). Raya is a warrior who is looking to find the last dragon in Kumandra, a reimagined Earth that is inhabited by an ancient civilization.
“Spiral: Saw” — (Horror, R, 93 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh. In this new chapter from the book of “Saw,” a criminal mastermind creates a twisted form of justice.
“Tom & Jerry” — (Comedy, PG, 101 minutes). Jerry moves into a New York City hotel during the wedding of the century. Mayhem ensues when the event planner hires Tom to get rid of Jerry before the wedding.
“The Unholy” — (Horror, PG-13, 99 minutes). After being visited by the Virgin Mary, a hearing-impaired girl can hear, speak and heal the sick. As people come to witness this miracle, horrible events take place. Everyone wonders if the work was that of the Virgin Mary or something sinister.
“Those Who Wish Me Dead” — (Action, R, 100 minutes). Grade: B+, Adam Graham. In the mist of a forest fire in the Montana wilderness, a survival expert must protect a teenage murder witness from assassins.
“Wrath of Man” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). H works with a cash truck company and his job is to move hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles. While working, he is secretly looking for the people who murdered his son and plans on setting traps until his son’s killers are found.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE