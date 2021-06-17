OPENING
“12 Mighty Orphans” — (History, PG-13, 118 minutes). A high school football coach leads a team of orphans to the state championship during the Great Depression and along the way inspires a broken nation.
ONGOING
“A Quiet Place Part II” — (Horror, PG-13, 97 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. As the Abbott family face a fight for survival in silence, they must go into the outside world and realize that there are more creatures beyond the sand path other than those that hunt by sound.
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it” — (Horror, R, 112 Minutes). Grade, B+, Katie Walsh. A murder that may be linked to a demonic possession is investigated by the Warrens.
“Cruella” — (Comedy, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade B-, Katie Walsh. A prequel film set in the ‘70s London punk rock revolution follows a young Cruella de Vil.
“Demon-Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” — (Animation, R, 117 minutes). Tanjiro Kamado becomes a demon slayer after his family is murdered and his sister turns into a demon.
“A Father’s Legacy” — (Drama, 95 minutes). As a young man, on the run from the law, searches for his father, he befriends an old man who lives in seclusion and they both realize they were brought together for a reason.
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” — (Action, R, 116 minutes). A bodyguard and an assassin try to save the assassin’s wife.
“The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2” — (Action, R, 97 minutes). After an author moves his family into his childhood home, he teams up with his neighbors to fight a pimp who may be a vampire.
“In the Heights” — (Drama, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade A, Terry Terrones, The Gazette. A store owner saves all his money and imagines and sings about a better life.
“The Misfits” — (Action, R, 94 minutes). A well known criminal gets caught up in a gold heist with unconventional thieves and realizes that this heist can affect his life and the lives of many others.
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Peter creates chaos when he gets bored with life in the garden and goes to the big city.
“Queen Bees” — (Comedy, PG-13, 100 minutes). After a woman reluctantly moves into senior housing, she finds she is living with mean-spirited women and a passionate widower.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” — (Action, PG, 114 minutes). Raya is a warrior who is looking to find the last dragon in Kumandra, a reimagined Earth that is inhabited by an ancient civilization.
“Scoob” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). While trying to solve the mystery of a plot to release the ghost dog Cerberus on the world, the gang realizes that Scooby has a destiny greater than they imagined.
“Spirit Untamed” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade, B, Katie Walsh. When Lucky Prescott moves from the city to a small town, her life is changed forever when she befriends Spirit, a wild mustang.
“Trolls World Tour” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Queen Poppy and her friends try to save the Trolls when the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls attempts to take over the Troll kingdom.
“Wrath of Man” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). H works with a cash truck company and his job is to move hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles. While working, he is secretly looking for the people who murdered his son and plans on setting traps until his son’s killers are found.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE