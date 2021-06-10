OPENING
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” — (Action, R, 116 minutes). A bodyguard and an assassin try to save the assassin’s wife.
“The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2” — (Action, R, 97 minutes). After an author moves his family into his childhood home, he teams up with his neighbors to fight a pimp who may be a vampire.
“In the Heights” — (Drama, PG-13, 143 minutes). A store owner saves all his money and imagines and sings about a better life.
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Peter creates chaos when he gets bored with life in the garden and goes to the big city.
“Queen Bees” — (Comedy, PG-13, 100 minutes). After a woman reluctantly moves into senior housing, she finds she is living with mean-spirited women and a passionate widower.
ONGOING
“A Quiet Place Part II” — (Horror, PG-13, 97 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. As the Abbott family face a fight for survival in silence, they must go into the outside world and realize that there are more creatures beyond the sand path other than those that hunt by sound.
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it” — (Horror, R, 112 Minutes). Grade, B+, Katie Walsh. A murder that may be linked to a demonic possession is investigated by the Warrens.
“The Croods: A New Age” — (Animation, PG, 95 minutes). Two prehistoric families, the Croods and the Bettermans, battle over who is better and more evolved.
“Cruella” — (Comedy, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade B-, Katie Walsh. A prequel film set in the ‘70s London punk rock revolution follows a young Cruella de Vil.
“Demon-Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” — (Animation, R, 117 minutes). Tanjiro Kamado becomes a demon slayer after his family is murdered and his sister turns into a demon.
“Dream Horse” — (Biography, PG, 113 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Race horse Dream Alliance was bred by Jan, a small-town bartender. Jan believes that Dream can run with the racing elites and tries to convince neighbor to help with the cost of raising the horse.
“Florida Georgia Line from Encore Nights” — (Concert, 125 minutes). Florida George Line will play a full- length concert with guests performances from Nelly and Chase Rice.
“Godzilla vs. Kong” — (Action, PG-13, 113 minutes). Kong, his protectors and a young orphaned girl go on a journey to find his real home as they battle with Godzilla, who is creating destruction across the Earth.
”Hero Mode” — (Comedy, PG, 88 minutes). If a teenage coding genius is unable to create the world’s greatest video game in 30 days, his family will lose everything.
“Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981) — (Action, PG, 115 minutes). Indiana Jones, archaeologist and an expert in the occult, is hired by the government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler’s Nazis do.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” — (Action, PG, 114 minutes). Raya is a warrior who is looking to find the last dragon in Kumandra, a reimagined Earth that is inhabited by an ancient civilization.
“Spiral: The Book of Saw” — (Horror, R, 93 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh. In this new chapter from the book of “Saw,” a criminal mastermind creates a twisted form of justice.
“Spirit Untamed” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade, B, Katie Walsh. When Lucky Prescott moves from the city to a small town, her life is changed forever when she befriends Spirit, a wild mustang.
“Wrath of Man” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). H works with a cash truck company and his job is to move hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles. While working, he is secretly looking for the people who murdered his son and plans on setting traps until his son’s killers are found.
