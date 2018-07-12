OPENING
“Hearts Beat Loud” — (Drama, PG-13, 97 minutes). A daughter and her father form a songwriting duo before she leaves for college.
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Drac finds romance on a family vacation.
“Leave No Trace” — (Drama, PG, 109 minutes). A small mistake changes the life of a father and his 13-year old daughter.
“Skyscraper” — (Action, PG-13, 103 minutes). An ex-FBI agents has to save his family from a fire in the world’s tallest building.
• See reviews in the Life section of Friday’s Gazette.
SPECIALTY
“350 Days” — (Documentary). A look at the lives of professional wrestlers. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“Big” — (Comedy, PG, 104 minutes). Special 30th anniversary event of the Tom Hanks movie. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Bolshoi Ballet: Romeo and Juliet (Encore)” — (Concert, PG, 190 minutes). Special presentation from Moscow, Russia. 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Turandot” — (Opera, not rated, 138 minutes). A rebroadcast of Puccini’s “Turandot.” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown). 7 p.m. Wednesday (Regal Interquest).
“My Little Pony: The Movie” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Join the Mane 6 on a journey to save their homeland. 9:30 a.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Carefree).
“Saved!” — (Comedy, PG-13, 92 minutes). A girl attending a Christian high school becomes pregnant and her friends turn on her. 7-9 p.m. Monday. (Ivywild School).
ONGOING
“A Quiet Place” — (Horror, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: A, Stephen Whitty. A family must live in silence to save themselves from creatures that hunt by sound.
“A Wrinkle in Time” — (Adventure, PG, 109 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Meg, her brother and her friend travel to space to find Meg’s missing scientist father.
“Adrift” — (Action, PG-13, 120 minutes). Based on a true story of a couple’s survival of the worst hurricane in history.
“American Animals” — (Crime, R, 116 minutes). Grade: B, Michael O’Sullivan. Four young men think their lives are a movie and try one of the most bold heists in U.S. history.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” — (Action, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: B, Ann Hornaday. Scott Lang puts on his Ant-Man suit again to fight with the Wasp against a powerful enemy.
“Beast” — (Drama, R, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Michael O’Sullivan. A woman finds herself torn between her family and an outsider suspected of serial murders.
“Black Panther” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Black Panther takes action when an old enemy threatens his nation and the world.
“Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare” — (Horror, PG-13, 100 minutes). Grade: D+, Jane Horwitz. A game of truth or dare becomes deadly when those who lie or refuse the dare are punished.
“Book Club” — (PG-13, comedy, 104 minutes). After reading “50 Shades of Grey,” four friends’ lives change dramatically.
“Breaking In” — (Thriller, PG-13, 88 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Nothing will stop a woman from rescuing her children being held hostage during a home invasion.
“Deadpool 2” — (Action, R, 119 minutes). Grade, C-, Katie Walsh. Deadpool and a rogue group of mutants protect a boy from a brutal mutant.
“First Reformed” — (Drama, R, 113 minutes). Grade, A+, Ann Hornaday. A priest deals with despair and a tormented past.
“The First Purge” — (Suspense, R, 97 minutes). As a way to get the crime rate down to 1 percent, the New Founding Fathers of America test a theory that allows residents in one community to vent aggression for one night.
“Hereditary” — (Drama, R, 127 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Terrifying secrets about a family’s ancestry are revealed.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to erupt, Owen and Claire try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs.
“Life of the Party” — (Comedy, PG-13, 105 minutes). Grade: D+, Michael O’Sullivan. After her divorce, a woman returns to college and ends up in the same class as her daughter.
“Ocean’s 8” — (Action, PG-13, 110 minutes). Grade, B+, Michael O’Sullivan. Eight women scheme how to steal an expensive necklace at the New York City’s Met Gala.
“On Chesil Beach” — (Drama, R, 110 minutes). Based on Ian McEwan’s novel. A young couple in England struggle with their romance and social pressure.
“Overboard (2018)” — (Comedy, PG-13, 112 minutes). In this remake of the 1987 movie, a wealthy, spoiled yacht owner develops amnesia after falling off a boat and ends up the target of revenge from a mistreated employee.
“Ready Player One” — (Action, PG-13, 140 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The late creator of a virtual reality world called OASIS releases a video challenging users to find an Easter egg that will give the finder a fortune.
“Sherlock Gnomes” — (Animation, PG, 86 minutes). Garden gnomes hire detective Sherlock Gnomes when other garden ornaments go missing.
“Show Dogs” — (Action, PG, 92 minutes). Grade, B, Pat Padua. A police dog and his human partner go undercover in a dog show.
“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” — (Action, R, 122 minutes). Grade: B-, Michael Phillips. Federal agent Matt Graver teams up with Alejandro to fight the cartels that are trafficking terrorists across the U.S. border.
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” — (Action, P-13, 135 minutes). A young Han Solo meets Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before becoming part of the Rebellion.
“Tag” — (Comedy, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C+, Ann Hornaday. A group of friends play an annual, no-holds-barred game of tag.
“Uncle Drew” — (Comedy, PG-13, 103 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Dax wants to win the Rucker Classic street basketball tournament, but loses his team to his longtime rival. When Dax meets the legendary Uncle Drew, they take a road trip to find Drew’s old basketball squad players to compete in the tournament.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — (Documentary, PG-13, 94 minutes). Grade: A+, Ann Hornaday. The story of the life of Fred Rogers.
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE