OPENING
“Black Widow” — (Action, PG-13, 133 minutes). A dangerous conspiracy with ties to the Black Widow’s past makes her deal with her life as a spy and broken relationships she left behind before becoming an Avenger.
ONGOING
“12 Mighty Orphans” — (History, PG-13, 118 minutes). A high school football coach leads a team of orphans to the state championship during the Great Depression and along the way inspires a broken nation.
“A Quiet Place Part II” — (Horror, PG-13, 97 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. As the Abbott family face a fight for survival in silence, they must go into the outside world and realize that there are more creatures beyond the sand path other than those that hunt by sound.
“Bolshoi Ballet: Cappelia” — (Ballet, 165 minutes). Performed by the Bolshoi Ballet and broadcast from Moscow.
“The Boss Baby: Family Business” — (Animation, PG, 107 minutes). A new boss baby brings together the adult Templeton brothers and inspires a new family business.
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it” — (Horror, R, 112 Minutes). Grade, B+, Katie Walsh. A murder that may be linked to a demonic possession is investigated by the Warrens.
“The Croods: A New Age” — (Animation, PG, 95 minutes). Two prehistoric families, the Croods and the Bettermans, battle over who is better and more evolved.
“Cruella” — (Comedy, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade B-, Katie Walsh. A prequel film set in the ‘70s London punk rock revolution follows a young Cruella de Vil.
“F9: The Fast Saga” — (Action, PG-13, 145 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Dom and his crew must stop a world-shattering plot that is being led by skilled assassin and high-performance driver Jakob, who is Dom’s forsaken brother.
“The Forever Purge” — (Action, R, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The annual Purge doesn’t stop at daybreak because lawless marauders decided it should never end.
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” — (Action, R, 116 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. A bodyguard and an assassin try to save the assassin’s wife.
“In the Heights” — (Drama, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade A, Terry Terrones, The Gazette. A store owner saves all his money and imagines and sings about a better life.
“The Lego Move 2: The Second Part” — (Animation, PG, 107 minutes). Bricksburg is being wrecked by Lego Duplo quicker then the town can rebuild.
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Peter creates chaos when he gets bored with life in the garden and goes to the big city.
“Spirit Untamed” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade, B, Katie Walsh. When Lucky Prescott moves from the city to a small town, her life is changed forever when she befriends Spirit, a wild mustang.
“Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)” — (Music, PG-13, 117 minutes). A documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that promoted black pride and unity with African American music and culture.
“Werewolves Within” — (Horror, R, 97 minutes). A snowstorm has trapped the residents of the small divided town of Beaverfield, while a forest ranger and a postal clerk try to discover the truth behind a creature that is terrorizing the community.
“Yannick: An Artist’s Journey” — (Documentary, 160 minutes). The story of Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s journey from a young conductor to becoming the third music director in Met history.
“Zola” — (Comedy, R, 90 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. A stripper goes on a wild road trip to Florida.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE