OPENING
“The Boss Baby: Family Business” — (Animation, PG, 107 minutes). A new boss baby brings together the adult Templeton brothers and inspires a new family business.
“The Forever Purge” — (Action, R, 103 minutes). The annual Purge doesn’t stop at daybreak because lawless marauders decided it should never end.
“Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)” — (Music, PG-13, 117 minutes). A documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that promoted black pride and unity with African American music and culture.
“Zola” — (Comedy, R, 90 minutes). A stripper goes on a wild road trip to Florida.
ONGOING
“12 Mighty Orphans” — (History, PG-13, 118 minutes). A high school football coach leads a team of orphans to the state championship during the Great Depression and along the way inspires a broken nation.
“A Quiet Place Part II” — (Horror, PG-13, 97 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. As the Abbott family face a fight for survival in silence, they must go into the outside world and realize that there are more creatures beyond the sand path other than those that hunt by sound.
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it” — (Horror, R, 112 Minutes). Grade, B+, Katie Walsh. A murder that may be linked to a demonic possession is investigated by the Warrens.
“Cruella” — (Comedy, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade B-, Katie Walsh. A prequel film set in the ‘70s London punk rock revolution follows a young Cruella de Vil.
“F9: The Fast Saga” — (Action, PG-13, 145 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Dom and his crew must stop a world-shattering plot that is being led by skilled assassin and high-performance driver Jakob, who is Dom’s forsaken brother.
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” — (Action, R, 116 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. A bodyguard and an assassin try to save the assassin’s wife.
“In the Heights” — (Drama, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade A, Terry Terrones, The Gazette. A store owner saves all his money and imagines and sings about a better life.
“Minions (2015)” — (Animation, PG, 91 minutes). The minions are recruited by a supervillain to help take over the world.
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Peter creates chaos when he gets bored with life in the garden and goes to the big city.
“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Bass guitarist Scott Pilgrim must defeat his new girlfriend’s seven ex-boyfriends who are determined to eliminate him.
“Spirit Untamed” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade, B, Katie Walsh. When Lucky Prescott moves from the city to a small town, her life is changed forever when she befriends Spirit, a wild mustang.
“Trolls World Tour” — (Animation, PG, 90 minutes). Queen Poppy and her friends try to save the Trolls when the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls attempts to take over the Troll kingdom.
“Werewolves Within” — (Horror, R, 97 minutes). A snowstorm has trapped the residents of the small divided town of Beaverfield, while a forest ranger and a postal clerk try to discover the truth behind a creature that is terrorizing the community.
“Wrath of Man” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). H works with a cash truck company and his job is to move hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles. While working, he is secretly looking for the people who murdered his son and plans on setting traps until his son’s killers are found.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE