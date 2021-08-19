OPENING
“The Night House” — (Horror, R, 108 Minutes). After the unexpected death of her husband, Beth is determined to unravel some disturbing secrets he left behind.
“Paw Patrol: The Movie” — (Animation, G, 88 Minutes). The Paw Patrol try to help save the citizens of Adventure City when Mayor Humdinger causes chaos in the city.
“The Protégé” — (Action, R, 109 Minutes). Anna was raised by an assassin named Moody and trained in the family business. When Moody is murdered, Anna vows revenge.
“Reminiscence” — (Mystery, PG-13, 116 Minutes). The life of a private investigator who helps clients recover lost memories is changed when his client Mae disappears and he learns the truth about her.
ONGOING
“Black Widow” — (Action, PG-13, 133 minutes). A dangerous conspiracy with ties to the Black Widow’s past makes her deal with her life as a spy and broken relationships she left behind before becoming an Avenger.
“Don’t Breathe 2” — (Horror, R, 90 minutes). Norman Nordstrom is living in comfort years after the initial deadly home invasion until past sins catch up to him.
“Free Guy” — (Action, PG-13, 115 Minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Guy realizes that he is a background player in a video game. He rewrites his character to become the hero to save his world before it goes offline.
“The Green Knight” — (Action, R, 132 minutes). To prove his worth to his family and kingdom, King Arthur’s nephew goes on a quest to confront the legendary tester of men, the Green Knight. During his travels, he has to contend with ghosts, giants, schemers and thieves.
“Jungle Cruise” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Researcher Lily Houghton asks skipper Fran Wolff to take her down the Amazon so she can find an ancient tree with healing powers. During the journey, they encounter dangerous animals and supernatural forces.
“Nine Days” — (Drama, R, 124 minutes). Grade A, Katie Walsh. Will has to conduct interviews with human souls for a chance to be born. If a soul is found unsuitable, the soul faces oblivion.
“Old” — (Suspense, PG-13, 108 minutes). As a family relaxes on a secluded beach, they begin to age quickly and their entire lives are reduced to a single day.
“Respect” — (Biography, PG-13, 145 Minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story of R&B singer Aretha Franklin’s life.
“Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” 35th Anniversary — (Action, PG, 119 minutes). Admiral James T. Kirk and his crew go back in time to 1986 and travel to San Francisco to bring back the only creatures that can communicate an alien probe that is destroying earth.
“Stillwater” — (Drama, R, 140 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A man travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who has been sent to prison for a crime she says she didn’t commit.
“The Suicide Squad” — (Action, R, 132 minutes). Grade B, Katie Walsh. Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport and Peacemaker seek to destroy a Nazi-era prison and lab on the island nation of Corto Maltese.
