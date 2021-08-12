OPENING
“Don’t Breathe 2” — (Horror, R, 90 minutes). Norman Nordstrom is living in comfort years after the initial deadly home invasion until past sins catch up to him.
“Free Guy” — (Action, PG-13, 115 Minutes). Guy realizes that he is a background player in a video game. He rewrites his character to become the hero to save his world before it goes offline.
“Naked Singularity” — (Drama, R, 93 minutes). When a public defender cracks because of the daily injustices of the justice system, he takes part in a drug heist to beat the broken system at its own game.
“Respect” — (Biography, PG-13, 145 Minutes). The story of R&B singer Aretha Franklin’s life.
ONGOING
“Black Widow” — (Action, PG-13, 133 minutes). A dangerous conspiracy with ties to the Black Widow’s past makes her deal with her life as a spy and broken relationships she left behind before becoming an Avenger.
“The Boss Baby: Family Business” — (Animation, PG, 107 minutes). A new boss baby brings together the adult Templeton brothers and inspires a new family business.
“The Green Knight” — (Action, R, 132 minutes). To prove his worth to his family and kingdom, King Arthur’s nephew goes on a quest to confront the legendary tester of men, the Green Knight. During his travels, he has to contend with ghosts, giants, schemers and thieves.
“Jungle Cruise” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Researcher Lily Houghton asks skipper Fran Wolff to take her down the Amazon so she can find an ancient tree with healing powers. During the journey, they encounter dangerous animals and supernatural forces.
“Nine Days” — (Drama, R, 124 minutes). Grade A, Katie Walsh. Will has to conduct interviews with human souls for a chance to be born. If a soul is found unsuitable, the soul faces oblivion.
“Old” — (Suspense, PG-13, 108 minutes). As a family relaxes on a secluded beach, they begin to age quickly and their entire lives are reduced to a single day.
“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” — (Documentary, R, 119 minutes). Behind-the-scenes look at chef, writer and host Anthony Bourdain and his genuine approach to food, culture and travel.
“Snake Eyes” — (Action, PG-13, 121 minutes). A mysterious fighter called Snake Eyes is trained by a Japanese ninja clan, but he finds his loyalties tested when his past is revealed.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” — (Comedy, PG, 115 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. LeBron James and his son are trapped in digital space and the only way for them to get home is to enlist the help of the Bugs Bunny gang to win a basketball game against a rogue artificial intelligence.
“The Stairs” — (Horror, 92 Minutes). After finding a staircase in the forest in 1997, a young boy and his grandfather disappear. Twenty years later, a group of hikers are pulled into the trap of the same staircase.
“Stillwater” — (Drama, R, 140 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A man travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who has been sent to prison for a crime she says she didn’t commit.
“The Suicide Squad” — (Action, R, 132 minutes). Grade B, Katie Walsh. Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport and Peacemaker seek to destroy a Nazi-era prison and lab on the island nation of Corto Maltese.
“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” 50th Anniversary — (Family, G, 110 minutes). Go back in time and join Charlie on a tour of the magical chocolate factory.
