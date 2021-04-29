OPENING
”Four Good Days” — (Drama, R, 100 minutes). A mother helps her daughter with the struggles of recovering from substance abuse.
“Limbo” — (Drama, R, 104 minutes). Omar, a young musician, is stuck on a remote Scottish island waiting to hear about his asylum request after he was separated from his Syrian family.
“Separation” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). Young Jenny is lonely and surrounds herself with puppets, which are based on the works of her artist father. When Jenny’s mother dies, the puppets come to life, but Jenny is the only person who can see them.
”Triumph” — (Drama, PG-13, 100 minutes). Inspired by a true story, a high school senior with cerebral palsy is determined to prove his abilities as a wrestler.
SPECIALTY
“The Father” — (Drama, PG-13, 97 minutes). 8 p.m. Friday, 4:45 p.m. Saturday, 3:20 p.m. Sunday. An aging father will not accept help from his daughter as he doubts his family and his own mind. (AMC Chapel Hills).
ONGOING
“Chaos Walking” — (Action, PG-13, 108 minutes). As two friends wander through the badlands of an unexplored planet, they try to escape after realizing their inner thoughts are seen and heard by everyone.
“The Courier” — (Drama, PG-13, 111 minutes). A spy and his Russian source work to put an end to the Cuban missile crisis.
“Demon-Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” — (Animation, R, 117 minutes). Tanjiro Kamado becomes a demon slayer after his family is murdered and his sister turns into a demon.
“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” — (Family, PG, 100 minutes). Fame begins to take a toll on Sara, a young girl who starts praying after hearing a preacher say that faith can do anything, and mysteriously all the sick people in her town are healed.
“Godzilla Vs. Kong” — (Action, PG-13, 113 minutes). Kong, his protectors and a young orphaned girl go on a journey to find his real home as they battle with Godzilla, who is creating destruction across the Earth.
“In the Earth” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). A scientist and a park scout go deep into the forest during an equipment run while the world searches for a cure to a devastating virus.
“Mortal Kombat” — (Action, R, 110 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. An MMA fighter from Earth becomes a competitor in an intergalactic tournament of ancient martial arts.
“Nobody” — (Action, R, 92 minutes). After a stranger helps a women being harassed by a group of men, he becomes the target of a drug lord.
“Nomadland” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). After losing everything during the Great Recession, a woman in her 60s decides to travel as a modern-day nomad through the American West.
“Promising Young Woman” — (Crime, R, 113 minutes). After a traumatizing event, a young woman will stop at nothing to get revenge.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” — (Action, PG, 114 minutes). Raya is a warrior who is looking to find the last dragon in Kumandra, a reimagined Earth that is inhabited by an ancient civilization.
“SAS: Red Notice” – (Action, R, 123 minutes). An army of criminals hijacks a train beneath the English Channel.
“Tom & Jerry” — (Comedy, PG, 101 minutes). Jerry moves into a New York City hotel during the wedding of the century. Mayhem ensues when the event planner hires Tom to get rid of Jerry before the wedding.
“The Unholy” — (Horror, PG-13, 99 minutes). After being visited by the Virgin Mary, a hearing-impaired girl can hear, speak and heal the sick. As people come to witness this miracle, horrible events take place. Everyone wonders if the work was that of the Virgin Mary or something sinister.
“Voyagers” — (Adventure, PG-13, 108 minutes). During a multigeneration mission, astronauts become paranoid and start not knowing the difference between what is real and not real.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.
