A new apartment building is in town, and the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute will hold the first event there, a rooftop film screening.
The rooftop pool deck of the newly built 333 ECO will double as a movie theater for Rooftop Cinema with an 8 p.m. showing Saturday of the Sundance Institute award-winning movie “Three Identical Strangers.”
The film is based on the true story of identical triplets who were separated at birth. When the brothers finally are reunited, they discover the mysterious circumstances of their separation.
“A couple of us saw this film in Durham, N.C., at another film festival,” said Sarah Arnold, marketing director for the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute. “It compelled a lot of us, not only by the description, to see the film. But then when we saw the film, it was a fascinating, untold and unique story that we felt our audience would really enjoy.”
Tickets are $35 online and $40 at the door, but the event is nearly sold out. Food and drink will be provided by El Taco Rey, La’au’s Taco Shop, Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. and Pikes Peak Lemonade Co. Food and music start at 6:30 p.m. featuring the Latin-gypsy vibes of Manitou Springs artist Ryan Flores.
Event proceeds will support the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute.
“We are committed to inspire community and elevating women’s voices through film,” Arnold said. “A lot of the proceeds for this event are really just trying to expand our library of films from past film festivals and all of the new programming that we want to bring to the community.”
This year, the institute started free monthly screenings through its Film Club. It brought more than 14 filmmakers to last year’s annual Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival, and organizers hope to bring more filmmakers, access and opportunities, Arnold said.
“It’s a beautiful pool deck with a view of Pikes Peak,” she said. “It’s just a great environment to hang out for an evening of fun and nibble on some things before we watch the film at dusk.”
Haley Witt, The Gazette,