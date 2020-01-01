Mountain Shadows Restaurant

Restaurant: Mountain Shadows Restaurant

Address: 2233 W. Colorado Ave.

Contact: 633-2122; mtnshadowsrestaurant.com

Restaurant character: Family-style diner

Rating total: 4.08 of 5 forks

Food: 4 of 5 forks

Ambiance: 4 of 5 forks

Service: 4.25 of 5 forks

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Entrees: $6.99 to $10.99 for breakfast; $8.99 to $11.99 for lunch

Alcohol: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Vegan options: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes

Gluten-free options: Yes

Wi-fi: No

Facebook: Yes

What's online as of Dec. 23:

• 8.8 of 10 rating based on 96 votes on Foursquare

• 4.5 of 5 stars based on 522 reviews on TripAdvisor

• 4.4 of 5 rating based on 114 votes on Zomato

• 4.5 of 5 stars based on 678 reviews on Yelp

Good rating on Dec. 10, 2018, by El Paso County Public Health.