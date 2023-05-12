Show appreciation for the Mom in your life by treating her out this Mother's Day. Whether she's a wine connoisseur or in need of a relaxing day at the spa, here are eight options around the Colorado Springs area to consider:

Tearoom at Miramont Castle 

Catherine Baker (left) and her daughters, Charlotte Baker and Gillian Webb (right) donned hats for a Mother's Day tea at the Miramont Castle. They were attending a high tea in honor of Mother's Day at the Miramont Castle on Sunday, May 10, 2009. (The Gazette/Jerilee Bennett)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, The Miramont Castle is offering a Mother's Day High Tea for an afternoon of Victorian-styled food and drinks. The tearoom offers sandwiches, desserts, two pots of tea and more.

Location: 9 Capitol Hill Avenue, Manitou Springs

For more info, visit miramontcastle.org/may or call 719-685-1011

Luna Float Spa & Salt Cave

Owners Arielle Thomas and Courtney Thomas relax in their salt cave at Luna Float Spa & Salt Cave in Colorado Springs. Inhaling the salt particles in the cave can help with conditions such as allergies, asthma, bronchitis, cystic fibrosis and COPD, the couple says.

Gift Mom a day of relaxation, rest and rejuvenation. Luna Float Spa & Salt Cave offers Colorado Springs' first salt cave, as well as infrared saunas and floatation therapy. The Salt Cave is open to all ages and fits up to 8 people at a time.

Location: 202 E. Cheyenne Mtn. Blvd., Suite R

For prices and booking, call 719-309-6776 or visit lunafloatspa.com

Vino Colorado Winery at The Sweet Elephant

Colorado Springs Asian eatery expanding dining space and menu offerings

The Sweet Elephant Vino Colorado Winery in Old Colorado City has refreshed the tasting room and expanded the menu offerings.

For the mom who considers herself connoisseur of wine, treat her out to a free wine tasting. Vino Colorado Winery at The Sweet Elephant updated its tasting room last year to look like a rustic countryside villa in Italy and offers a variety of entrees and charcuterie boards to enjoy with a glass of wine in hand.  

Location: 2502 W. Colorado Ave.

For more info, visit sweetelephant.co or call 719-661-2910, or 719-635-1555

Studio 32 Discotheque  

People dance and mingle at the new Studio 32 Discotheque, designed to pay homage to the iconic nightclub Studio 54 in New York City, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Visitors climb a long, red carpeted staircase and emerge into a room soaked in soft pinks and glittery silver colors. They’ll notice the details: Versace wallpaper, a bowl of Italian chocolates that will surely be empty well before midnight, fresh flowers, red and white tufted valances, pink tufted velvet bar chairs, damask carpet, heavy chandeliers, satin sofas, a clawfoot tub to hold Champagne or use as a photo prop. (Parker Seibold, The Gazette)

Treat mom out to a night of dancing while getting a taste of the iconic New York nightclub, Studio 54. Studio 32 opened in Colorado Springs in December, and offers an evening of colorful lights, remixes of 70s music through today plus several photo-ops for the fun mom in your life. 

Location: 32 S Tejon St Suite 200

For more info, visit studio32discotheque.com or call 855-347-2684

Color Me Mine

Sugar skull mug painting from workshop held by Color Me Mine at FH Beerworks Downtown in 2018

Let Mom's creativity shine through with a day at Color Me Mine! This Mother's Day, Color Me Mine is holding a Mimosas with Mom event for a morning of painting, sipping and snacking. 

Location: 3347 Cinema Point

For booking and more info, visit coloradosprings.colormemine.com or call 719-265-1737

Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

110321-news-dead 10.JPG

A Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration was held at the Fine Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

For the mom who enjoys observing art more than making it, treat her to an afternoon at the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. Some of the current museum exhibitions include 'Art of the Southwest,' 'Lost then Found: Stories of the 'Trilley Crucifix," and 'Contested Terrains.' 

Location: 30 West Dale St.

For more info, visit fac.coloradocollege.edu 

Cog Railway

Fall colors along The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway.

Take a trip up the mountain with mom on The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway. Cog Railway has been climbing up Pikes Peak since 1891 and many have described the summit as the "gateway to heaven." Mom can enjoy the scenery and create new memories on the journey up.

Location: 515 Ruxton Ave, Manitou Springs

For booking and more info, visit cograilway.com or call 719-685-5401

Mother's Day Brunch at The Broadmoor Hall

050323-food-table-talk-brunch

The Broadmoor Hall brunch buffet.

Treat mom out to a fine dining experience at The Broadmoor this Mother's Day. Broadmoor Hall is holding a Mother's Day brunch for guests and non-guests this Sunday and boasts a "show-stopping buffet." Menu items include sea food, omelet station and charcuterie boards. 

For availablity, click here or call 855-421-4301

