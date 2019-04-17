mothers day flowers
APRIL 27

Babies & Brunch Club Early Mother's Day Treat — 10-11:30 a.m., SCP Hotel, 2850 S. Circle Drive, $15. Reservations available online.

MAY 10-12

Mother's Day High Tea — 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., Miramont Castle, 9 Capitol Hill Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$37.50. Reservations: 685-1011.

MAY 11

Mother's Day Jewelry Trunk Show — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008.

Mother's Day Cooking Class — Noon, Authentic Indian Recipes, 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111.

MAY 12

Mother's Day with the Wolves — 9-11 a.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $35, $15 for ages 6-11. Registration: 687-9742.

Mother's Day Jazz Brunch — To benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $30-$55. Reservations available online.

brunch
If you have a Mother's Day event to add, please email information to listings@gazette.com.

