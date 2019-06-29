Grab a bottle of moonshine
Local distillery, Axe and The Oak, has a moonshine named after the race, named Pike's Peak Hill Shine. A black and white label depicting Chuck Meyers racing up Pike's Peak in No. 3 race car in 1925, wraps around each bottle of the moonshine.
Casey Ross, the owner of the distillery, says he and his business partners are car fanatics. Prior to making whiskey, Ross built race cars and believed he would eventually open up an automotive shop.
"I just always had a fetish with this race. I love it," Ross said. "I was born and raised here and we just wanted to do an old-school moonshine."
The Hill Shine has won numerous awards, including a silver medal at the San Francisco World Spirits competition. Axe and the Oak has been the official distillery for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb since 2016.
Every year, Axe and The Oak puts the top race time on the back of the moonshine bottle.
Support a small business
One of the businesses closest to the race is the Pikes Peak Pickle Shack—which sells pickles, jerky, honey, art and oxygen via an oxygen bar.
Owner Wendy Beisel has been running the Pickle Shack, at 4675 Fountain Ave. in Cascade, for about three years.
"Seeing cool cars in the traffic alone just creates a visual but you just never know what it will do for business," Beisel said.
The shop is near the turnoff on U.S. 24 to The North Pole theme park.
Learn some Hill Climb history
Sarah Rogers the Curator of the Penrose Heritage Museum at the Broadmoor says the museum is a hot spot for people to visit before and after race day.
According to its website, the museum showcases the history of the Pikes Peak region through the personal artifacts of philanthropists Spencer and Julie Penrose, who established the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. One such artifact is Spencer's race car the Broadmoor Special, a yellow 1918 pierce arrow.
Rogers, a fan of motor sports, watched the race last year.
"My husband and I went to our first hill climb last year and spectated from Devil's Playground which was just absolutely incredible," Rogers said. "Also it was a record-setting year so to see that record-setting run was just really out of this world. To be able to speak practically about the race from the perspective of a fan and also from the perspective of somebody who studies the history of it has been really helpful."
Even after the race Sunday, Rogers expects the buzz to remain at the museum.
"It's also just a lot of fun to be in the museum the day after the race because there are so many people that come in here afterwards and everyone just wants to talk about this shared experience that we all had on the mountain and talk about all the major story lines," she said.