The town of Monument is hosting its first Party for the Parks, an event dedicated to raising money for the town’s parks department.
Madeline VanDenHoek, director of parks and community partnerships in Monument, references Saturday’s party as “Mike’s brainchild.”
The Mike in question is Mike Foreman, Monument’s town manager, and he’d “love to see this become an annual event.”
Foreman has overseen several Party for the Parksesque events in other towns he’s managed, and he’s excited.
Not only for the fundraising opportunity but to “brings some nationally known bands to Monument.”
The event will provide plenty of live music, notably boasting Grammy-winning country-rock band Reckless Kelly as its headliner. A beer garden, various vendors and local food trucks are set to add to the festivities.
“We’re a growing community,” Foreman said. “We have a lot of development coming to Monument,” and the town needs more shared public spaces and green space.
“We need room for pickleball, soccer, baseball fields, basketball courts, hiking trails” says Foreman, noting this is an abbreviated list.
While Foreman focuses on logistics, VanDenHoek advocates for the emotional impacts parks can have on a community.
“Parks are important,” she says, “because they add to quality of life. Residents and visitors need to have those places to go where they can recreate and enjoy outdoor space in the community.”
All profits gained from Party for the Parks will go toward “the parks master plan,” which is devoted to the improvement and expansion of Monument’s public park system.