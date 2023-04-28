See 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the floor of Broadmoor World Arena this weekend at Monster Jam.

The extreme motorsport show will feature eight drivers fighting for a chance to go to the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals.

But, before they start their engines, meet the drivers at the Pit Party Saturday and Sunday. There, fans can see the trucks up close, as well as get pictures and autographs from their favorite drivers.

“We are literally one on one with fans,” said Tristan England, who drives the Earthshaker. “It's fun for all ages.”

If you go What: Monster Jam When: 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday; 1 p.m. Saturday & Sunday Where: The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Boulevard Price: $29-$71; 719-477-2100; broadmoorworldarena.com

The pre-show party will also have a sand box play area, an UNOH tire demonstration, a temporary tattoo station and a chance to take a photo with the series trophy.

Once it's time to rumble, the drivers will go head-to-head in racing, skills and freestyle competitions. Judging is in the hands of the audience, who can vote online for their favorite driver.

Although the tricks and flips pulled by the drivers appear dangerous, they know what they’re doing as graduates of Monster Jam University.

“I went to Monster Jam University, it’s not a four year school, but definitely a school of hard knocks,” said England, who's from Paris, Texas. “They put you to the test and see what you're capable of and what you can handle.”

England actually got in to Monster Truck driving through his dad, who drives his own truck, Big Kahuna.

"My dad, he took me to my first event when I was a kid and we actually started doing motorsports when I was growing up," England said.

The best part of the show for England: interacting with the fans.

"I honestly think my favorite thing that I've kind of been doing over the years, it's just being more involved with the fans while I'm driving," he said. "If I can incorporate a move and wave at the people that are being loud, you know. I'm having just as much fun as they are."

Tickets for the show range in price from $29-$71, and are available online at broadmoorworldarena.com or in person at the Pikes Peak Center box office.