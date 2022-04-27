Many roads can lead to driving for Monster Jam.
Drivers for the popular motorsports show come from careers in drag racing or cheerleading or musical theater. Some dream of their name on the Monster Jam roster and others fall into the role of manning a truck weighing 12,000 pounds as thousands of fans watch.
For some, like Brandon Vinson, the road has been long.
The North Carolina native joined the Monster Jam crew in 2010 as a mechanic. At 23, he didn’t know where the job would lead. He knew it was the kind of job that made sense for a kid who liked four wheelers and playing in the mud. It also made sense for a kid who was friends with the son of a famed monster truck driver, Dennis Anderson. So when Vinson was asked to come on the road with Monster Jam, it made sense to say yes.
Then came years of hard work. He worked 90 hours per week and went without much sleep. During shows, he’d fix up the megavehicles so the show could go on. The fixing continued behind the scenes.
Vinson said he never pictured himself in the driver’s seat.
“I never thought about it,” he said. “I was just having fun with it.”
Then came a shot. Vinson took it.
“I was given an opportunity,” he said. “I decided I wanted more.”
Since 2017, he’s been front and center as a driver for Monster Jam.
“When that happened, there was no turning back,” he said. “I was ready to do it.”
He was ready, too, because of all those years learning the ins and outs of Monster Jam. He knew how the trucks work and what they can do: backflips, wheelies and burnouts.
It made for a smooth transition, if you consider his rookie of the year award and other competition wins that followed.
Vinson, who is behind the wheel of a popular truck called Grave Digger, is also often behind a microphone during Monster Jam events.
“It’s a two-part deal,” he said. “I like to get the crowd pumped up. Once I get into the truck, I’m ready to perform.”
Vinson has become a pro at both parts, according to his many fans. They present drawings of Vinson and his truck. They make posters with his catchphrase: “Can you dig it?” If there are multiple shows in one city, as is the case this weekend at The Broadmoor World Arena, fans buy tickets for each one. They often know his performance stats better than he does.
“You really build a bond,” he said.
It’s the kind of bond that has formed after many decades of the Monster Jam run. The family-friendly and action-packed events have become a powerhouse entertainment option, drawing thousands of people to arenas across the country.
“It mesmerizes people,” Vinson said. “When they see how big these trucks are, they are drawn in.”
It’s the kind of bond that would’ve been out of reach for a mechanic.
“I’m living my dream right now,” Vinson said. “I look back all the time and think, ‘The hard work pays off.’”