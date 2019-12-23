Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen & Seafood Co. is moving from the Rockrimmon neighborhood in Colorado Springs to the Polaris Pointe Shopping Center on the north side of the city.
Robert Brunet, owner of the eatery at 6620 Delmonico Drive, has secured a new location at 162 Tracker Drive. The Rockrimmon restaurant will remain open through Dec. 31. The Polaris Pointe location, which features twice the seating and an outdoor patio, will have a soft opening Jan. 17 with half-price evening service.
“We will have a menu of New Orleans-style cocktails and an oyster bar,” Brunet said. “The crawfish boils will return, and we will have a big Sunday brunch 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We’re taking orders now for small and large king cakes for Mardi Gras.”
Ring in 2020
Here are a trio of places to welcome the New Year on Dec. 31.
• La Baguette French Bistro, 4440 N. Chestnut St., offers a five-course dinner with two glasses of red or white wine and a glass of French Brut Champagne for $79.95 (plus tax and tip). Two seatings: 5 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Details: 378-1350, labaguettefrenchbistro.com.
• The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, offers a six-course tasting menu 5 to 9 p.m. for $65. Additional charge for an optional wine pairing. Call 598-8667.
• Taste restaurant at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., offers complimentary appetizers in Deco Lounge at 6 p.m. with a cash bar followed by a five-course dinner 7 to 10 p.m. in the restaurant for $125. Details: 634-5583, tinyurl.com/u6lxvxu.
• Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., offers a six-course Bubbles & Bites paired with wine 5 to 8 p.m. for $89. Details: 471-8272, tapateria.com.