“Bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered.”
Ask comedian Ali Wong her motto, and she’ll quote a version of that Wall Street axiom. The “pigs get slaughtered” part ... what does it mean? Don’t be too greedy, or you stand to lose it all. Or it could refer to her predilection for snacking on pig’s feet.
Her stand-up act promises to be every bit as pithy and unpredictable.
Wong has worked hard for success. She filmed two comedy specials (“Baby Cobra,” “Hard Knock Wife”) while pregnant; toured with young daughters and hubby in tow; starred in ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” animated film “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and the new Netflix movie “Always Be My Maybe”; and finished a collection of essays/letters to her daughters (“Dear Girls,” to be released in October) along the way.
Although her star’s on the rise — already twinkling brightly — in other media, stand-up remains Wong’s first love. Not much, if anything, is taboo. She tackles a range of subjects from pregnancy, miscarriage and sex after childbirth to interracial dating, parental-leave laws, breastfeeding and racism.
From “Hard Knock Wife”: “I used to hate on other moms for the clothes that they wore, you know, all the cheesy-(expletive) animal print and loud metallic shiny shoes. And now I see something that’s bedazzled in rhinestones, and I’m like, ‘Oh, that looks nice. I think I’m gonna get that,’ because when you’re a mom you need sparkle to compensate for the light inside of you that has died.”
Wong, 37, is one of the hottest stand-up comedians of the moment. As of this writing, her Sunday evening show at Pikes Peak Center still had some available seats. But hurry and click “purchase” on those tickets if you want to go. In cities much bigger than ours, including Denver, Wong has been regularly selling out shows and adding dates.
“It’s exciting when a show sells out fast, but then I also feel really bad for the people who couldn’t get tickets. And I really hate the inevitability of scalpers charging 10 (times) the original price. It frankly drives me crazy. So if I have the energy and it works out with the tour schedule, I am happy to do additional shows,” she said.
The local show has the added benefit of being in a more intimate venue. At just less than 2,000 seats, Pikes Peak Center is the ideal size for Wong’s comedy.
“I still like performing in front of 50 people too,” she said. “One of my favorite venues is the Ryman in Nashville. When I was doing soundcheck, there was still light coming through the beautiful stained glass, and it was just magical. But then when it filled up with people, it felt so intimate even though it could seat so many people. Of course I love the San Francisco Masonic, because that’s my hometown.”
Wong often brings her daughters, both younger than 4, on tour.
“When I bring the girls, my husband, my mom or my sister and her family will always join. ... it’s a big family adventure for all of us,” she said.
Note: Cellphone use is not allowed at the show. When audience members arrive, phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the performance. Learn more: aliwong.com/tour
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE, MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM