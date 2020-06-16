It should come as no surprise that this year's Colorado State Fair will look vastly different than last year's.
The Colorado State Fair Board of Authority voted Tuesday to modify the popular 11-day festival planned for Aug. 28-Sept. 7 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.
Some activities will go on with new guidelines in place related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the junior livestock show and sale, Future Farmers of America heifer wrangle, 4-H horse show, 4-H dog show and 4-H rocketry. There also will be a limited number of food and vendor booths, a limited carnival and virtual competitive exhibits.
“More than anything, the Colorado State Fair exists to serve the people of Colorado and beyond,” said general manager Scott Stoller. “This year, it means managing smaller groups of people on the fairground property, maintaining social distancing and providing it for use as a testing site."
The annual event features Colorado agriculture, industry and culture. More than 466,000 people attended last year. For more information, go online to coloradostatefair.com.