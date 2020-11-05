Christopher Abeyta, who went missing from his crib in Colorado Springs in 1986 when he was 7 months old, was one of several missing persons featured in a recent episode of the Netflix series, "Unsolved Mysteries."
The episode entitled "Stolen Kids" dropped Oct. 19 on the streaming service and primarily focuses on two toddlers who vanished from the same New York City park in 1989. It concludes by showing the pictures of several children, including Abeyta, who were abducted and includes when and where they were last seen.
Also displayed is a photo of what the missing children would like at their current projected age. In 2020 Abeyta would have turned 32.
The heartbreaking Abeyta case has often garnered national and local attention.
In 2018, Colorado Springs police received three tips about men who could have been the long-missing boy, whose family hasn't given up hope of finding him as an adult. All three men voluntarily provided DNA samples and results came out in early 2019. It was determined that none of them were Abetya.
In 2017 Christopher's mother, Bernice, died from cancer. In August of 2020 Christopher's father, Gil, died after having a heart attack.