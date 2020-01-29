Logan Mize
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon, 5781 N Academy Blvd.
Price: $12 for general admission; $119 for VIP four pack; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com
In the 1950s, a new kind of country music was born in Bakersfield, Calif. Pioneers of that rock ‘n’ roll-influenced and history-making style, called the Bakersfield Sound, include Merle Haggard and Buck Owens. And Billy Mize. Carrying on that family tradition is his great nephew, Logan Mize. The younger Mize, originally from Clearwater, Texas, released his first country album in 2009, and his 2017 album, “Come Back Rod,” debuted in the Top 20 on Billboard’s list of hot country albums. His songs include “Better Off Gone” and “Ain’t Always Pretty.” On Mize’s “I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up” tour, Willie Jones & The Black Rose Band will open up the show.
Miranda Lambert
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver
Price: $25 and up; pepsicenter.com
It makes little sense that Miranda Lambert has only five No. 1 hits to her name. She has at least 10 songs you could reasonably hear passionately sung at a karaoke bar. Lambert’s huge collection covers so much ground, emotionally and vocally, from belt-outs “Something Bad” and “Mama’s Broken Heart” to quieter moments on “All Kinds of Kinds,” “Over You” and “The House that Built Me.” Plus, on “Wildcard,” she just put out 14 new songs into the world, ready to be part of country music history. Lambert is known for bringing her all (and all her most-loved songs) to her live shows, and that’ll have fans at the Pepsi Center feeling all the feelings. Cody Johnson (“Nothin’ On You”) and Lanco (“Greatest Love Story”) will start things off.
Struggle Jennings
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sunshine Studios Live, 3960 Clear View Frontage Rd.
Price: $15 for general admission and $65 for VIP; sunshinestudioslive.com
Struggle Jennings is not, as I first guessed, a subpar name for a Shooter Jennings tribute act. Struggle Jennings also is not, as you might think after learning his grandfather is the iconic Waylon Jennings, a country singer. He is, though, a country rapper. Jennings, whose given name is Will Harness, sometimes builds songs around samples of his grandfather’s work. He did so on the song “Black Curtains,” which Jennings shot a music video for while in jail on drug-related charges. He The musician released his latest album, “Angels & Outlaws,” in January 2019.
Soulfly
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave.
Price: $$2.50; blacksheeprocks.com
Soulfy has been playing heavy metal music for two decades. The band from Phoenix recently put out their 11th album, called “Ritual,” which you learn is aptly named after hearing the tribal chants on the album’s opener and title track. “I’ve always felt that metal is very ritualistic,” lead singer Max Cavalera said in a statement. “I also like one-word titles.” The band also features Marc Rizzo, Zyon Cavalera and Mike Leon. Soulfly isn’t the only act of the night. The lineup of metal bands from across the country inlcudes Toxic Holocaust, X-Method, Madzilla, Planetary 27 and Deathride.
Also performing
• Trippie Redd, 8 p.m. Thursday, Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N Clarkson St., Denver, $80 and up; fillmoreauditorium.org
• Railroad Earth featuring Peter Rowan, with Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, 8 p.m. Saturday, Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, $30-$80; missionballroom.com
• Mr Atomic, 9 p.m. Saturday, Armadillo Ranch, 962 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, free; facebook.com/manitouarmadilloranch
• Tejon Corner Street Thieves, 9 p.m. Friday, Mother Muff’s, 2432 W. Colorado Ave., free; mothermuffs.com