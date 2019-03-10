Paid subscriptions to music streaming services hit a new high in 2018, topping 50 million for the first time and contributing strongly to an overall revenue increase of 12 percent over the previous year, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.
Consumers’ use of streaming through paid subscriptions rose 33 percent over 2017. Streaming services collected nearly $4.7 billion, up from $3.5 billion in 2014, the Recording Industry Association of America said.
“Tremendous output from the artist community fueled a historic milestone of 50 million subscriptions to music services, which in turn helped drive U.S. music’s third consecutive year of double-digit growth,” Recording Industry Association of America Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement.
“Rejuvenation in the industry means more opportunities to find and break new artists for fans to enjoy,” Glazier said.
Major labels signed 658 new artists in 2017, the most recent figure available, up from 589 three years earlier, a study from New York University’s Steinhardt Music Business Program found.
The Recording Industry Association of America’s latest report shows that 75 percent of music industry revenue now comes from streaming. Physical sales of vinyl records continued to increase, up 8 percent to $419 million, the highest level since 1988.
Sales of other physical media, however, continued to fall. Revenue from CD sales was down almost 34 percent, to $698 million; music video sales fell more than 28 percent, to $28 million; and sales of “other physical media,” including cassette tapes, was off nearly 22 percent, to $9.6 million.