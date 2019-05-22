Scramble, crawl, swing, and slide your way to fun at a new outdoor adventure park in Denver, Colorado.
The 500-foot long Adventure Forest course is an outdoor aerial adventure park consisting of various climbing routes, rope swings, a glass and log bridge, 70 ft. slides, and a 360-degree lookout that sits high above the South Platte River – a hub for all things adventure!
Construction first began on this $2.3 million exhibit in June of 2018. The lead designers involved in this unique project included the design team for the Children's Museum, Bonsai Design, a firm specializing in aerial adventure courses, and Denver Parks and Recreation and artist, Wes Sam-Bruce.
Access to Adventure Forest is included with a Children's Museum admission and is located at 2121 Children's Museum Drive in Denver. It will officially open its doors at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019. Parents and children are welcome. Climbers must be at least 5 years old or 44″ inches. Wear closed-toe shoes to participate safely.
There will also be a number of opportunities for members to get a sneak peek of this new outdoor adventure course. Get all the details here.