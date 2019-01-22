KRDO-TV chief meteorologist Stacey Garvilla, who joined the local ABC affiliate in 2017, is leaving the station.
"Sometimes life takes a path other than what you have planned," said Garvilla on her Facebook page. "This time, life is taking me back to Florida to be reunited with my husband and his family during a difficult time. This is not something I could have planned for, but I'm blessed to have had this opportunity in Colorado Springs and will treasure these memories forever!"
The Facebook posts also announced Garvilla's replacement as chief meteorologist, Merry Matthews. A Georgia native, Matthews spent the last few years at Weather Nation, which is based in Denver.
KRDO viewers will still see Garvilla for a little while longer. The pair are transitioning positions, with Matthews taking over the role around the end of the month.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.