Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at drive-in theaters around the state.
Note: The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo remains closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
FH Beerworks
The brewery has two drive-in events slated for this weekend. A drive-in comedy night features live performances from Colorado comedians such as Rion Evans, who has appeared on Kevin Hart’s “LOL Network.” The show starts at 7 p.m. Friday and will be transmitted via FM radio. In addition, the next round of Carseat Cinema features a showing of “Wonder” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, which cost $20 for each event, are available at eventbrite.com.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre
A drive-in movie series continues at Red Rocks this weekend with “Robocop” on Friday, “Jurassic Park” on Saturday and “Field of Dreams” on Sunday. Tickets, which cost $59.50 per car, are available at denverfilm.org or redrocksonline.com. Films will be shown on an LED screen located in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area with audio delivered via a designated FM radio frequency. Attendees will be required to remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the event.
Metallica in concert
See the heavy metal band in concert on Saturday at area drive-in theaters, including the Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In in Denver; Comanche Drive-In Theatre in Buena Vista; Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre in Fort Collins; Park Meadows — Cinema Pop-Ups in Lone Tree; Star Drive In in Monte Vista; The Star Drive-In Theatre in Montrose; and Tru Vu Drive In in Delta. The show was shot specifically for the big screen and includes a performance by Three Days Grace. Tickets are $115 per vehicle, which includes up to six people, and are available at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica.
Denver Mart Drive-In
Denver, denvermartdrivein.com
This weekend’s showings include “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Tickets start at $10 per person. Gates open at 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
88 Drive-In Theatre
Commerce City, 88drivein.net
The 88 Drive-In’s weekend lineup includes “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” each night. The first movie starts around 8:10 p.m. Admission is $9 per person. Kids 12 and under get in free.
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
Minturn, facebook.com/HighestDrivein
This boutique drive-in will show “Back to the Future Part III” on Friday. Don’t wait to get tickets, as this drive-in only holds only 50 car slots per showing. Ticket packages range from $27 to $75.
